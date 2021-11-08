Remark Holdings Sets Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call for November 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced the company's conference call to review financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. In addition to third quarter 2021 financial results, management will provide an update on the company's AI businesses in Asia and the United States, and progress made across its AI platform.

The live conference may be accessed via telephone or online webcast.

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 866.548.4713

International Number: 323.794.2093

Conference ID: 5036951

Online Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1512093&tp_key=062fda5464.

Participants are advised to login for the live webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 20, 2021.

Toll-Free Replay Number: 844.512.2921

International Replay Number: 412.317.6671

Replay ID: 5036951

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

