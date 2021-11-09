Antengene to Release Preliminary Results of Selinexor for the Treatment of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma and NK/T-Cell Lymphoma at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced the acceptance of an abstract at the upcoming 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held from December 11-14, 2021, both in Atlanta, Georgia, and virtually at https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting.

Antengene will release preliminary results of this Company-sponsored open-label Phase 1b study with selinexor (ATG-010) for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma and NK/T-cell lymphoma, in an offline poster presentation (full text of the abstract available at: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2021/webprogram/Paper147100.html). Meanwhile, another seventeen abstracts related to selinexor and eltanexor will be presented at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting as announced by Antengene's partner, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (Karyopharm) (see below for details of these abstracts).

"We are very pleased that the poster related to Antengene's selinexor (ATG-010) T-Cell Lymphoma program has been accepted at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting," said Jay Mei, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Antengene. "Selinexor is Antengene's first commercial stage product. We look forward to sharing more about this program following the poster session."

Details of the abstract that has already been published on the ASH website are as follows:

XPO1 Inhibitor (ATG-010) Plus Chemotherapy per Investigator's Choice for Heavily Pretreated Patients with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) and Extranodal NK/T-Cell Lymphoma (ENKTL):Preliminary Results from a Multicenter, Single-Arm Phase Ib Study (TOUCH Trial) (Abstract# 2452)

Session:

624. Hodgkin Lymphomas and T/NK cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II

Abstract #: 2452

Date and Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Hall B5, Georgia World Congress Center

Details of these abstracts announced by Karyopharm in a press release dated November 4, 2021.

In total, 17 abstracts were selected for presentation at the meeting, including five oral presentations and 12 posters.

Oral Presentations

Title: A Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Selinexor in Patients with Myelofibrosis Refractory or Intolerant to JAK Inhibitors

Presenter: Srinivas Tantravahi, University of Utah

Abstract #: 143

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Session: Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Non-JAK Inhibitor Therapies for Myelofibrosis

Date and Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Title: Transcriptomic Correlates of Response to Selinexor in Multiple Myeloma Reveal a Predictive Signature

Presenter: Paula Restrepo, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Abstract #: 457

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Session: Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Clinical and Epidemiological: Multiple Myeloma and Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia: Exploring Biomarkers in the Era of Personalized Medicine

Date and Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Title: Enhanced p53 Activation by Dual Inhibition of MDM2 and XPO1 Disrupts MYC Transcriptional Program and Restores Sensitivity to BCL-2 Inhibition in Ven/HMA Resistant AML

Presenter: Yuki Nishida, Saga University

Abstract #: 505

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Session: Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Novel Strategies to Overcome Resistance to BCL-2 Inhibition

Date and Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Title: Rationale for Selinexor Treatment in Daratumumab-Refractory MM Patients Identified by Paired Ex Vivo Drug Sensitivity and RNA-Seq

Presenter: Suresh Kumar Balasubramanian, Wayne State University

Abstract #: 683

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Session: Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Targeting

Mitochondrial Survival Pathways

Date and Time: Monday, December 13, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Title: Comparison of Salvage Autologous Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation with Outcomes Following Selinexor Combinations Among Double/Triple Refractory Myeloma Patients

Presenter: Praneeth Sudalagunta, H Lee Moffitt Cancer Ctr

Abstract #: 893

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Session: Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational: Myeloma Pathogenesis and Novel Targets

Date and Time: Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Poster Presentations

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Selinexor-Containing Regimens in Patients with Multiple Myeloma Previously Treated with Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibodies (αCD38 mAb)

Presenter: Suzanne Lentzsch, Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Abstract #: 1651

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Clinical-Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster I

Date and Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET

Title: Effects of Cytogenetic Risk on Outcomes in Multiple Myeloma Treated with Selinexor, Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone (XVd)

Presenter: Nizar Bahlis, University of Calgary

Abstract #: 1634

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I

Date and Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET

Title: Selinexor in Combination with Daratumumab-Bortezomib and Dexamethasone for the Treatment of Relapse or Refractory Multiple Myeloma: Initial Results of the Phase 2, Open-label, Multicenter GEM-SELIBORDARA Study

Presenter: Paula Rodríguez- Otero, Clínica Universidad de Navarra

Abstract #: 1677

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Clinical-Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster I

Date and Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET

Title: Once Weekly Oral Selinexor, Pomalidomide, and Dexamethasone in Relapsed Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Presenter: Darrell White, QEII Health Sciences Center, Dalhousie University

Abstract #: 2748

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Clinical-Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster II

Date and Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET

Title: Selinexor-Based Regimens in Patients with Multiple Myeloma after Prior Anti-B-Cell Maturation Antigen Treatment

Presenter: Muhamed Baljevic, University of Nebraska Medical Center

Abstract #: 2751

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Clinical-Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster II

Date and Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET

Title: Single Cell RNA Sequencing of a Selinexor Clinical Trial Reveals Overexpression of Alternative Nuclear Export Pathways Associated with Resistance to Selinexor in RRMM Patients

Presenter: Yael Cohen, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center

Abstract #: 2725

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I

Date and Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET

Title: Selinexor Enhances NK Cell Activation Against Lymphoma Cells Via Downregulation of HLA

Presenter: Matthew Blunt, University of Southampton

Abstract #: 2411

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Lymphomas: Translational—Non-Genetic: Poster II

Date and Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET

Title: Molecular Response Patterns in Relapsed/Refractory AML Patients Treated with Selinexor and Chemotherapy

Presenter: Piroska Klement, Hannover Medical School

Abstract #: 2369

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Biomarkers, Molecular Markers and Minimal Residual Disease in Diagnosis and Prognosis: Poster II

Date and Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET

Title: Updated Efficacy of Eltanexor Monotherapy in Patients with Higher Risk Hypomethylating Myelodysplastic Syndrome Primary Refractory to Hypomethylating Agents

Presenter: Sangmin Lee, Weill Cornell Medical College

Abstract #: 3676

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Myelodysplastic Syndromes — Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Date and Time: Monday, December 13, 2021 at 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET

Title: Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Dose Reduction of Selinexor in Combination with Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone (XVd) in Previously Treated Multiple Myeloma from the BOSTON Study

Presenter: Sundar Jagannath, Mount Sinai School of Medicine

Abstract #: 3793

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Date and Time: Monday, December 13, 2021 at 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET

Title: Selinexor in Combination with R-GDP for Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Lymphoma: SELINDA Phase Ib LYSA Study

Presenter: Marie Maerevoet, Jules Bordet Institute

Abstract #: 1411

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Aggressive Lymphomas: Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster I

Date and Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET

Title: A Phase 2/3, Multicenter Randomized Study of Rituximab-Gemcitabine-Dexamethasone-Platinum (R-GDP) with or without Selinexor in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (RR DLBCL)

Presenter: Seung Tae Lee, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Abstract #: 1420

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphomas: Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster I

Date and Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET

About Selinexor (ATG-010)

Selinexor is so far the first and only oral XPO1 inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the first drug approved for the treatment of both multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. By blocking the nuclear export protein XPO1, selinexor can promote the intranuclear accumulation and activation of tumor suppressor proteins and growth regulating proteins, and down-regulate the levels of multiple oncogenic proteins, thus induces apoptosis without affecting normal cells. Due to its novel mechanism of action, selinexor can be used in multiple combination regimens to improve treatment efficacy.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage R&D- driven biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative medicines for oncology and other life-threatening diseases. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since beginning operation in 2017, Antengene has obtained 18 investigational new drug (IND) approvals, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for selinexor in South Korea already approved through a priority review process. Leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 13 clinical and pre-clinical assets, comprising 8 global rights assets and 5 assets with rights for Asia Pacific markets including the Greater China region. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene is committed to addressing significant unmet medical needs by discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

