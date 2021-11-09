Applegate Farms LLC Heats Things Up with New APPLEGATE NATURALS® Spicy Breaded Chicken Tenders and Bites New line brings a bit of heat to the brand's cult-favorite breaded chicken

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applegate Farms LLC , the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, today announced two new additions to its APPLEGATE NATURALS® Breaded Chicken line that's sure to bring the heat: APPLEGATE NATURALS® Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Bites and APPLEGATE NATURALS® Spicy Breaded Chicken Tenders.

Whether entertaining or looking for a quick meal, the new APPLEGATE NATURALS® Spicy Breaded Chicken line is sure to please as each product is made with Applegate humanely-raised meat and 100% natural*, non-GMO ingredients. Each serving of both spicy chicken tenders and bites is lean**, low in saturated fat**, 0g of trans fat and an excellent source of protein.**

"From Nashville hot chicken to hot honey, Americans are craving the heat, and we're excited to put our own spin on it through our new bites and tenders," said Nicole Glenn, Vice President of Brand Strategy & Innovation at Applegate. "With a custom breadcrumb blend made with a variety of peppers, our crispy chicken tenders and bites leave a lasting kick that's sure to please."

APPLEGATE NATURALS® Spicy Breaded Chicken Tenders and Bites are available now in resealable bags in the frozen aisle at select retailers including Whole Foods and Amazon. APPLEGATE NATURALS® Spicy Breaded Chicken Tenders are available with an MSRP of $6.80 for a 16oz bag while APPLEGATE NATURALS® Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Bites have an MSRP of $11.49 per 16oz bag. For more information, please visit applegate.com or join the conversation on social at @applegatefarms.

About Applegate Farms LLC:

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese, and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals that are Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones, or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates, or phosphates***

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate .

*minimally processed. no artificial ingredients at the bottom

**See nutrition information for total fat and sodium content

***Except for those naturally occurring in Sea Salt and cultured celery powder

Applegate, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. We source our meat from family farms, where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate. That means no antibiotics and growth promotants. We believe this results in products that taste great and offer peace of mind, all part of our mission -

