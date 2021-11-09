Commercial Space Communications Trailblazer, Solstar Space, Announces Regulation Crowdfunding Campaign via WeFunder Company making persistent space-based communications available, opens new crowdfunding campaign after oversubscribed seed round in Q1 2021.

SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstar Space , the company making persistent space-based communications available, announced that it has opened a new regulation crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder. Solstar is continuing the development and delivery of suborbital and orbital communications systems for humans, payloads, IoT sensors, and spacecraft.

"As space becomes increasingly congested, space-based communications systems are crucial," says M. Brian Barnett, Founder and CEO, Solstar Space. "Connectivity is challenging during suborbital and orbital missions. We are designing communications solutions that make using your smartphone in space as easy as it is on Earth. Connecting people and spacecraft to resources in space and on the ground is essential for safety, and for extending space exploration, space medicine, monitoring human performance, and on orbit communications. We are continuing the development and engineering of these important solutions," explains Barnett.

"Having been a crewmember on NASA Space Shuttle missions, I can say communication is critical to mission success," says Charlie Walker, veteran industry astronaut. "We experienced limited communications availability, and dropouts, while dealing with onboard maintenance and software issues. Having solid and redundant communications systems would be a boon for the industry," continues Walker.

Solstar Space completed three space missions since 2013. The company successfully demonstrated rocket mid-flight acquisition of signal, proved commercial satellites can connect to a moving rocket, obtained a data uplink and downlink, and an uninterrupted internet connection from launch to landing. Solstar's Schmitt Space Communicator SC-1x flew on two Blue Origin New Shepard rocket missions in 2018.

Solstar Space is the leading commercial space-based connectivity company pioneering the use of persistent communications services for low earth orbit (LEO/NGSO) satellites. We provide bandwidth for smallsats, bi-directional two-way data services for payloaders, and enable orbital and suborbital communications for crewed missions.

Our fast, reliable services, space-tested routers, Wi-Fi hotspots, and satellite space communicators deliver on-orbit persistent connectivity for crew, spacecraft, and Earth-based satellite operations teams, and are supported by 24/7 customer care. Visit https://www.solstarspace.com.

