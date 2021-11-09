InnoRNA of China participates in the Hanmi Science Consortium …"To join forces to eliminate 'vaccine divide'"

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global businesses and institutes are knocking on the door to the Hanmi Science Consortium having proprietary LNP technology. After Hanmi Science concluded a 'pandemic science alliance agreement' with the University of Oxford, increasingly more entities are joining the consortium to join hands to remove the so-called 'COVID-19 vaccine divide'.

According to the Hanmi Science Consortium on the 8th, InnoRNA, biotech company based in China, decided to join the consortium.

Founded in 2019, InnoRNA is one of the 50 most innovative global companies named by MIT Technology Review. Dr. Li Linxian, CEO of the company, studied the LNP delivery platform technologies in MIT together with Professor Robert Langer, founder of Moderna.

With its proprietary library of over LNP assemblies, InnoRNA developed a candidate substance for COVID-19 messenger mRNA vaccine. The company has already completed a pre-trial phase, and plans to submit an IND (investigational new drug application).

Headed by Hanmi Science, the Hanmi Science Consortium has been joined by Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Coree, GeneOne Life Science, Innovio, Bioapp Green Vaccine, Herings Digital Therapeutics, Myongji Medical Foundation, GS Neotek, POSTECH and Pohang City, to name a few. The consortium is run on a separate track from the K-mRNA Consortium organized by Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, ST Pharm, and GC Pharma.

Funded by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Hanmi Science Consortium will play the role of a vaccine hub for the Asia-Pacific region. The consortium vows to develop mRNA technologies, new paradigm for new drug development and produce mRNA vaccines to supply the unmet demands for COVID-19 vaccine.

The consortium forged a pandemic science alliance agreement with the University of Oxford on the 26th of last month to prevent new and variant infectious diseases. Then, eWW, global social enterprise, and Gemelli University Hospital (Italian: Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli), and so forth decided to join the consortium.

Candidate substances jointly developed by the consortium can be produced respectively in Pyongtaek Bioplant of Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, InnoRNA of China, GeneOne Bio Science in the United States, and Europe. Necessary raw materials will be supplied by Hanmi Fine Chemical.

President and CEO Lim, Chong-yoon of Hanmi Science said, "We are excited to have InnoRNA onboard,:" and added, "Vaccine technologies and know-how of InnoRNA having access to world's top-tier LNP will turn out to be a great booster for our research programs."

Dr. Li Linxian, CEO of InnoRNA commented, "We are honored to be with globally reputed medical, medical science, and science/technology leader organizations in the Hanmi Science Consortium."

