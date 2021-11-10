NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces anticipated effective date of resale registration statement with respect to common units issuable upon conversion of 0% convertible senior notes due 2025

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) ("NEP") today announced that it anticipates that the resale registration statement on Form S-3, previously filed by NEP with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on Nov. 1, 2021 (the "resale registration statement"), will be declared effective by the Commission on or about Dec. 3, 2021. The registration statement will register the resale of NEP's common units issuable upon conversion of its previously issued $600.0 million principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the "notes"). The notes were originally sold on Dec. 3, 2020. At the same time, a registration rights agreement was entered into between NEP and the initial purchaser of the notes, which required the filing of the resale registration statement.

In order for a holder or beneficial owner of the notes to be named as a selling securityholder and to have its common units included in the resale registration statement at the time of effectiveness, the holder or beneficial owner must complete and deliver a selling securityholder notice and questionnaire, on or before Nov. 18, 2021, to:

NextEra Energy Partners, LP

700 Universe Boulevard

Juno Beach, FL 33408

Attention: Corporate Secretary

Phone: 561-694-4700

Fax: 561-691-7702

The selling securityholder notice and questionnaire, and further information, may be obtained from NEP as specified above.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP

NextEra Energy Partners, LP

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in geographically diverse wind and solar projects in the U.S. as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas and Pennsylvania. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

