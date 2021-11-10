Norton's New Brand Promise Shines a Light on the Company's Vision

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced a new promise for the Norton brand along with an upgraded visual identity to match its ambitions. Inspired by the company's vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely, the refreshed brand identity will represent the bright side to the very dark problem that is cybercrime. The shift signals Norton's commitment to be the digital ally for consumers as well as a catalyst for change in the industry – from fear to trust and empowerment.

According to the 2021 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report, globally 58 percent of people say they are more worried than ever before about becoming a victim of cybercrime. The cybersecurity industry has often focused on the fear of cybercrime rather than empowering people to take control of their Cyber Safety.

"Cybercriminals are persistent and technically-sophisticated but with Nortonwe are focused on making it simple and easy for you to be in control of and protect your digital life," said Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock. "Consumers are at the center of everything we do, create and protect. Where consumers' digital lives need protection, Norton will be there."

Keeping pace with consumers' digital lives, which have dramatically changed over the past years, the Norton brand has grown from the leading antivirus provider to one of the most comprehensive Cyber Safety portfolios for consumers. Millions of people around the globe trust Norton for their device security, identity protection and online privacy. Norton's updated look and new brand promise now reflects this larger role the brand plays in society, empowering more people to live their digital lives safely.

"Consumers know and trust the Norton brand and iconic Checkmark, which has been associated with the brand for years," said Krista Todd , chief marketing officer at NortonLifeLock. "But as consumers' needs have changed, we have evolved right along with them. Norton's visual identity reflects the lightness people should feel when they are empowered to live life on their own terms. With Norton, our customers should be able to experience digital living on the bright side."

Key highlights of Norton's evolved brand include:

A brighter look, including a brighter yellow, an optimistic color palette and vibrant, relatable photography centered on the people Norton protects.

A simplified and approachable design that reflects what people want from their digital protection with more attention on easy-to-use and thoughtful user experiences.

A fresh, but familiar identity that gives a nod to the heritage of the brand consumers know and trust, but with a focus on the future of digital living and Norton's role in empowering the fullness of the digital world.

The roll-out of the new brand begins today across Norton's website, social media and within the product portal with more to come in the near future. To learn more, visit us.norton.com/about-norton.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at NortonLifeLock.com.

Say hello to the new Norton.

Norton's updated visual identity reflects the brand’s people-first promise with a simple, approachable design that shines a light on the bright side of digital living.

