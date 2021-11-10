Pillow Cube Expands Innovative Portfolio With Cooling Tech And Bedding Accessories

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillow Cube, creator of the #1 pillow for side sleepers, announces today the expansion of its existing product line with the launch of several new innovations across the bedding space. Joining hero SKUs, Pillow Cube Classic and Pro, as well as a line of pillowcases and the recently released Pillow Cubs, the brand welcomes The Ice Cube Pillow, Cubit Comforter, Zip Fit Sheets and the Zip Fit Cooling Cover.

The Ice Cube Pillow

As a pioneer of the side-sleeping experience, Pillow Cube now sets its sights on additional accessories, putting its signature spin on bedding essentials to make sleep more seamless for all. Following the incredible success of its cube-shaped pillow offerings, the brand is growing its footprint across the bedding category and enhancing its lineup with new cooling technology.

With a constant dedication to bring consumers solution-based products, Pillow Cube continues to innovate within the category and target common challenges within the sleep experience. From pillow temperature to sheet control, the cubists think of it all, with these latest additions including:

The Ice Cube Pillow : The ultimate pillow for the side sleeper just got cooler. Available in classic and pro formats, The Ice Cube features frozen fibers to keep that "cool side" feeling all night long. ( $99.99 - $139.99 ) The ultimate pillow for the side sleeper just got cooler. Available in classic and pro formats, The Ice Cube features frozen fibers to keep that "cool side" feeling all night long.

Cubit Comforter : The world's most comfortable comforter, Pillow Cube introduces a temperature-regulating offering with more than 2X the volume of a normal comforter. Featuring a reversible grey and white top, it's the perfect buy for cold weather snuggling. ( $149.99 - $249.99 ) The world's most comfortable comforter, Pillow Cube introduces a temperature-regulating offering with more than 2X the volume of a normal comforter. Featuring a reversible grey and white top, it's the perfect buy for cold weather snuggling.

Zip Fit Sheets : Never struggle with sheets slipping off the bed again—Pillow Cube's Zip Fit Sheets fully encase your bed, ensuring they never pull up like regular fitted sheets. Even better, the top sheet zips onto the foot of the bed, eliminating the partner tug-of-war and keeping everyone snug throughout the night. ( $129.99 - $189.99 ) Never struggle with sheets slipping off the bed again—Pillow Cube's Zip Fit Sheets fully encase your bed, ensuring they never pull up like regular fitted sheets. Even better, the top sheet zips onto the foot of the bed, eliminating the partner tug-of-war and keeping everyone snug throughout the night.

Zip Fit Cooling Cover: The Zip Fit innovation has you covered! Unlike other mattress protectors, this one stays in place, all while protecting your bed from stains and spills. ( $109.99 - $189.99 ) The Zip Fit innovation has you covered! Unlike other mattress protectors, this one stays in place, all while protecting your bed from stains and spills.

"Pillow Cube was founded in the pursuit of filling the hole that side sleepers were being left behind with," said Jay Davis, Pillow Cube Chief Executive Officer. "It's in our DNA to think of the things the other guys don't. With these latest innovations we aim to provide all sleepers with thoughtful solutions to make the sleep experience that much easier. After all, rest isn't meant to be hard work!"

Pillow Cube's newest offerings are available at PillowCube.com and major retailers nationwide. In line with the holiday season, the brand is offering a "Bedding System Bundle" in which all items can be purchased together at a discounted rate.

To learn more about Pillow Cube, the only pillow that is specifically designed just for side sleepers, check out the brand's website, and follow along @pillowcube on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Pillow Cube

Pillow Cube is the #1 side sleeper pillow. The best and most comfortable pillow collection for side sleepers on the market, Pillow Cube was invented to fill the "pillow-hole" – the space between a side sleeper's shoulder and head. Providing proper support for your head and alignment for your neck, Pillow Cube is made in the USA with the highest quality materials.

Pillow Cube is the side sleeper's best friend and comes in a variety of pillow formats, including the CLASSIC cube-shape, the PRO for those who roll from side to side during the night and the CUBS for kids.

For further information, please visit https://www.pillowcube.com/

