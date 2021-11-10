TCL Adds New Line of Air Purifiers to its Home Comfort Portfolio

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling television brands and leading technology companies, today launched its inaugural line of Breeva home air purifiers. Showcasing advanced technology in its home comfort offerings, TCL will expand its award-winning portfolio to include three Breeva models that protect against harmful pollutants, microbes, and more. Enhancing TCL's smart home capabilities and utilizing the best methods to purify your home's air, the new Breeva products will deliver a clean, fresh environment to consumers.

As a leading manufacturer in home appliances, TCL provides one of the highest True HEPA ratings in all Breeva Air Purifier units to ensure better, fresher air for users. The air purifiers – Breeva A1, A2, A3 and A5 – are sleek and quiet and feature a three-step purification system, eliminating up to 99.97% of microbes to help improve air quality in the home†. Select Breeva models also feature Anion and UV-C Sterilization technology to allow an even deeper clean from finer particles and harmful microbes such as bacteria and viruses.

Most Breeva models feature Smart WiFi connectivity, making it easier and more convenient for users to enjoy their newest air purifiers through three different methods: voice assistants, the friendly TCL Home App, and the all-new TCL Home Console. Compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled devices allows users to purify their air hands-free using simple voice commands. Users will also enjoy a smarter level of comfort using the latest TCL Home App that let's them control their devices, select modes, change fan speeds, set timers, and more from anywhere using just their phone. The all-new TCL Home Console, available on many of TCL's televisions, allows users to control Breeva and enjoy their favorite shows all in one place. TCL Home Console's Quick Panel Display gives the ability to check the status of their device at a glance without interrupting their program while the Device Control Page gives greater control to turn devices on and off, select modes, and more. The addition of voice control compatibility, the TCL Home App, and the latest TCL Home Console create an ecosystem of the connected home, promoting a better and more exciting level of comfort.

"TCL is excited to announce that its growing line of comfort products that help achieve the ideal environment for every room in the home will now include air purifiers in addition to its window AC, portable ACs, and dehumidifiers. The brand is committed to bringing meaningful products with features that matter to the North American market and our new Breeva line exceeds that goal," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "TCL's dedication to delivering joy and simplicity to our users, leveraging the advantages of our organization's robust manufacturing resources and vertical integration, has built a strong foundation for TCL's TV business and we are very excited to bring that same success to the home comfort category."

TCL Breeva A5 Smart Air Purifier

The range-topping Breeva A5 offers TCL's most robust home air defense package in a 360° intake tower design that cleans the air in as little as 12 minutes in rooms up to 365ft² and 30 minutes in rooms up to 883 ft²*^. The Breeva A5 features TCL's Breeva Shield Plus 5-Stage filtration system, an advanced home air defender that protects families from breathing in anything from floating pet hair to volatile organic compounds (VOCs) found in everyday household cleaners and other pollutants. The Pre-Filter traps larger particles like dust, then its True HEPA filter removes mold and other harmful molecules while an Activated Carbon filter protects against odors, smoke, and VOCs that also result from activities such as cooking and cleaning. Breeva A5 also boasts TCL's Anion technology that settles finer particles in the air and UV-C sterilization that uses shortwave ultraviolet rays to help remove bacteria and other microorganisms. With Auto Shield mode, Breeva A5 uses an advanced air quality system consisting of a laser dust sensor and VOC sensor to measure the air quality in the home and optimizes the purification strength accordingly.

TCL Breeva A3 Smart Air Purifier

TCL's Breeva A3 uses a powerful protection package to purify the air in your home in as little as 12 minutes for rooms up to 246ft2 and 30 minutes for rooms up to 596ft2*^. The Breeva A3 also uses the Breeva Shield Plus 5-Stage filtration system to protect homes from harmful particles found in the air, utilizing the unique benefits of its Pre-Filter, true HEPA, and a layer of Activated Carbon. Similar to the A5, its Anion technology binds and settles particles missed by other filters while the UV-C helps remove bacteria and other microorganisms. Echoing TCL's commitment to joy through simplicity, the A3 offers a simple and intuitive app user experience on top of Auto Shield mode and its robust purification abilities.

TCL Breeva A2 Smart Air Purifier

TCL's Breeva A2 uses the sophisticated Breeva Shield 4-Stage purification process to protect the home, 182 ft² to 441 ft²*^, from harmful compounds and organisms with its Pre-Filter, True HEPA , Activated Carbon filter and Anion Technology. Artfully designed, the A2's low profile makes it perfect for sitting atop a table or desk so it's ideal for any bedroom or home office. With an added humidifier, the Breeva A2 uses two independent sensors – infrared dust and volatile organic compound sensor – to monitor the room's air quality and optimize the purification process when Auto Shield is enabled.

TCL Breeva A1 Air Purifier

TCL's Breeva A1 uses a three-stage purification process to protect rooms up to 161 ft2 in only 12 minutes and 322 ft2 in only 30 minutes*^. Breeva A1/A1W also features a colorful ambient light that brings a whole new life and excitement to clean and fresh air.

The new TCL Breeva line – Breeva A5 for $199, Breeva A3 for $179, Breeva A2 for $149, and Breeva A1 for $49.99 – is available now at your favorite retailer.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more®. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

*The air purifier filters the air 5 times an hour (or one time in as little as 12 minutes) in a room up to 161 sq.ft. for A1, 182 sq.ft. for Breeva A2, 246 sq.ft. for Breeva A3, and 365 sq.ft. for Breeva A5. This result has been validated through internal testing.

^Maximum coverage/room size is derived from internal testing. Actual coverage may vary as a result of environmental factors, number of occupants, home insulation, and other variables.

†H13 HEPA Filters remove up to 99.97% of harmful microbes 0.3 microns in size, as defined by the U.S. Dept. of Energy. Results validated through internal testing.

