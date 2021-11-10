A Zero Waste Future: Security Matters Helps Companies Establish Sustainable Supply Chain Through Biotracking and Tracing Technology The technology provides brands full visibility of the entire manufacturing process to establish a zero-waste operational system.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In face of the rising climate risks, Security Matters https://smx.tech/ (ASX: SMX) has pioneered a solution to effectively track and trace materials whether solid, liquid or gas empowering businesses to create a resource-saving and sustainable supply chain.

SMX's proprietary biotracking and tracing technology provides full visibility to the entire manufacturing process – from raw materials, parts to finished goods – helping the world transition into a circular economy, a zero-waste industrial system that maximizes the value from the natural resources.

"Our digital twin platform that creates an ecosystem uniting the digital and physical worlds has the ability to create a circular economy. The breakthrough of the SMX technology is the fact that with one technology, companies are able to deal with the ESG ethical sourcing component of sustainability; the waste and reuse of materials and the creation of a circular economy, thereby gaining full visibility and control of the value chain ecosystem," said SMX CEO and Co-Founder, Haggai Alon.

SMX joins global fight to reduce ecological footprints by upgrading global supply chains

SMX aims to contribute to the fight against climate change with its patented technology which is designed to transform waste into valuable resources and provide new life to used materials to reduce our ecological footprint.

An early adopter of the scheme is global premium tire manufacturer, Continental, who recently inked a deal with SMX to help the manufacturer establish and maintain an ethical supply chain through biomarker technology for natural rubber.

The special marker technology, which has been further developed by the project partners for use in natural rubber, is intended to contribute to even greater transparency and traceability along the entire value chain of tires and technical rubber products from Continental in the future.

Provided with special security features, the use of marker substances enables the invisible labeling of natural rubber with information on its exact geographical origin. With the aid of special reading devices and specially developed software, the information on the natural rubber can be read out and its origin can be precisely assigned at any time.

SMX technology has also been deployed to build the plastics circular economy in an agreement with German multinational chemical company, BASF. In September 2021, SMX also recently became a member of the Plastic Recycling Association of Singapore (PRAS), a leading non-profit organization that engages with key stakeholders to support plastic waste recycling.

About Security Matters (SMX)

Security Matters is a next-generation brand protection, authentication and product tagging company that uses patented hidden chemical-based 'barcode' technology to permanently and irrevocably 'mark' any object, be it solid, liquid or gas. The barcode is read using the company's unique 'reader' to access the corresponding stored data, recorded and protected using blockchain technology.

