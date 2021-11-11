Franchising for Heroes Inc. Launches to Expand Franchise Opportunities Nationwide Franchising For Heroes Set to Help Service Men and Women Thrive in their Second Act of Service

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchising for Heroes - A newly formed organization with the goal of helping service men and women find jobs and break into the world of business ownership through franchising has officially launched. The organization is run by Veterans and former First Responders with a passion for helping heroes in search of their next calling and offers a variety of programs to help veterans and current and former first responders succeed within the franchising space

Franchising for Heroes is the creation of Pivotal Growth Partners manager of strategic projects and special initiatives and former police officer, Martin Parker. Leveraging his former relationships within law enforcement and partnering with franchisees within PGP's client brands, Martin teamed with Chris Harvey, a decorated Navy veteran and franchise owner and Charles Rankin, franchise owner, Airforce veteran, and former FBI agent, Woody Furnas, former police commander and franchise owner and Jen Furnas, former paramedic and firefighter and franchise owner to bring his idea to fruition. The team set out to create programs offering first responders and veterans the chance to grow, learn and thrive in their Second Act of Service in addition to establishing the organization as a registered non-profit.

"What we have come to realize over the past year and a half is that companies and businesses, small and large, are finding it extremely difficult to retain or hire employees," said Martin Parker "We have also come to realize that due to nationwide social unrest, first responders are looking for other opportunities outside of public service. Veterans and first responders want to work. FFH wants to help create the opportunity to work and a path towards ownership within franchising."

FFH's Heroes to Jobs Program provides a way to help veterans and first responders find employment placement within a franchise brand as a shift lead, assistant manager, or manager. This program also places vets and first responders on a path to becoming an operational partner within the franchise's they are placed, with the ultimate goal of creating a path toward ownership of his or her own franchise location.

More so, Franchising for Heroes offers a Heroes to Owner's Program, which aids heroes who already qualify for ownership of a franchise. FFH's third program, Investment in Heroes, gives non-service members the chance to partner with a hero to become a franchise owner or invest in a hero as an operational partner.

"I wanted to do something that allowed me to continue to serve but on my own terms", said Charles Rankin, a co-creator of FFH, Veteran and Former FBI special agent. "Just the opportunity to talk with fellow veterans in the military and law enforcement about what's next is an honor."

Franchising for Heroes is actively seeking to partner with brands who value the service of our Heroes and would like to do their part in saying thank you by employing and creating ownership opportunities for our service men and women.

About Franchising for Heroes

Built on the premise of "Heroes Helping Heroes," Franchising for Heroes offers career consultation for U.S. Military Veterans, and First Responders looking for their second act of services as leaders in business. The founding members of Franchising for Heroes have proudly worn the same badges, patches, and scars as our heroes, and have first-hand experience transitioning from uniformed service to the world of franchising. Our mission is two-fold - we strive to help our brothers and sisters who heeded the call with education, guidance, awareness, and a path forward in franchise ownership and we amplify the visibility of our championed causes that seek to shine a light upon darkness that affects the lives of our heroes and their families. For more information about Franchising for Heroes, please visit https://franchisingforheroes.com/

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world's largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a "Results Focused" Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.

