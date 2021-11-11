KB Asset Management Singapore Chooses SS&C's Front-to-Back Solution to Power Operations

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that KB Asset Management Singapore, the asset management arm of Korea's KB Financial Group, has selected SS&C's front-to-back office solution for its operations.

"We were looking for a global service and technology partner with a strong, flexible set of solutions capable of handling diverse strategies," said BH Chung, CEO of KB Asset Management Singapore. "SS&C's front-to-back solution ensures we can handle all of our investment operations and technology needs efficiently and securely."

The front-to-back solution leverages SS&C's fund administration and middle-office services and Eze Investment Suite for order and portfolio management, compliance, client reporting and more. The platform simplifies operations across KB Asset Management Singapore's portfolio, including equities, CFD, futures, FX and long/short strategies.

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with KB Asset Management Singapore," said Christopher Kundro, Managing Director, SS&C. "Our objective is to enable clients in Asia to focus on managing their portfolios by reducing the workload and risk related to supporting investment operations and providing cutting-edge tools and local support. We look forward to working with KBAM and customizing our solutions as their business grows."

About KB Asset Management Singapore

KB Asset Management Singapore is a subsidiary of KB Asset Management, Korea's flagship hedge fund investor. KBAM is the asset management arm of the KB Financial Group, Korea's largest financial group, and offers the most diverse array of investment portfolios in the domestic market. Our product offerings invest both onshore and offshore, with various asset classes ranging from traditional (equity and fixed income) to alternatives (infrastructure, real estate, NPL).

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.



