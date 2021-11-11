Litmus Announces Acquisition of Content Automation Platform Kickdynamic

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus , a leader in email marketing, today announced the acquisition of Kickdynamic , an AI-driven content automation solution. With its acquisition, Litmus expands its portfolio of email marketing solutions to include Kickdynamic's dynamic content automation and AI-driven product recommendations.

Highly targeted and personalized marketing initiatives and programs are critical to revenue generation. According to Epsilon, 80% of customers are more likely to make a purchase from a brand with personalized experiences. Moreover, according to Litmus' 2021 State of Email report, nearly six in ten marketers maintain boosting personalization in email as a priority. With the acquisition of Kickdynamic, Litmus users can efficiently build, test, and collaborate on high volumes of emails, while simultaneously creating highly personalized email experiences at scale that convert leads and drive revenue outcomes.

"Customers are basing purchase decisions on brands that can provide them with a connected, customized experience whenever they want, wherever they want. With tools to leverage comprehensive data and dynamic content, marketers can better predict what their buyers will want in specific scenarios," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus. "Personalization has never been more important for all brands, and our acquisition of Kickdynamic will help our customers provide the predictive content necessary to drive revenue. With Kickdynamic's powerful dynamic content automation solution and Litmus' market-leading email optimization, collaboration and insights platform, email marketers across all industries will be completely empowered to get the best return on email, significantly amplifying brand awareness, increasing conversions and acquiring new customers."

Founded in 2012 in London, Kickdynamic helps marketers unlock their email's potential with its content automation platform and Lynx product recommendations, an AI prediction engine. Kickdynamic's content automation technology allows marketers to connect content sources, such as a product feed or a catalog, to create dynamic content templates that quickly and easily embed in an email's code. With a single tag of HTML code, marketers can automate sending unique, engaging content that is personalized to each individual subscriber, without manual effort and using any email marketing cloud provider. Additionally, the company's product recommendations enable marketers to seamlessly track on-site activity and subscriber behavior and leverage the data to immediately recommend personalized products in email that can be customized to fit the user's unique needs and guidelines.

"In joining forces with Litmus, the pioneer and market leader in the email space, we have a unique opportunity to enable leading brands with the power of dynamic content," said Matt Hayes, CEO and co-founder of Kickdynamic. "With our shared mission of powering customized content and optimization efforts to promote more engaging experiences and drive better email results, Litmus and Kickdynamic will now be leaders in email marketing personalization. Customers will be empowered to build individualized, error-free email experiences at scale — experiences consumers actually want."

This announcement follows the release of Litmus' 2021 State of Email report and its product update announcement . For more information on Litmus and Kickdynamic, please visit www.litmus.com and www.kickdynamic.com .

