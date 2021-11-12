Charlton, MA-Based INCOM Celebrates 50 Years of Growth and Innovation

CHARLTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INCOM, Inc., the world's largest supplier of glass and polymer fused fiber optic solutions, is celebrating 50 years of growth, product innovation and business accomplishments.

Since launching in 1971, INCOM has grown from a fledgling startup with an entrepreneurial spirit into a world-class leader in fused fiber optics at the forefront of technology. The company has built a track record of critical contributions to the worlds of medicine, dentistry, drug research, homeland security, genetics and the military that reflect its unparalleled commitment to developing advanced, innovative solutions to meet the most demanding technological challenges.

"As INCOM celebrates its 50th Anniversary, we continue to embrace innovation with the energy and spirit of a startup company," states Michael A. Detarando, President and CEO. "While we are incredibly proud of our long history of contributing to next generation technologies, we continue to strive for new opportunities to leave our mark in the areas of science and medicine."

The company's accomplishments include:

Manufacturing its first fiber optic faceplate in 1973, later enabling new state-of-the-art products, including a fiber optic faceplate used for contact printing that automated phototypesetting of newspapers, books and magazines.

Advancing night vision technology (1985) by producing products for intensifying images in U.S. Army tank viewers and eliminating glare inside of night vison goggles, and inventing the first-ever distortion-free fiberoptic inverter, still the gold standard for distortion-free optics today.

Creating the largest diameter fiber optic taper (2003), catapulting the digital revolution in X-Ray Crystallography, medical x-ray technology, electron microscopy and high-speed DNA sequencing.

Developing the Microcapillary and Microwell fiber optic faceplates, enabling high speed, high density sampling and exponentially increasing the speed of human genome mapping.

Engaging its microcapillary array plates in a developmental program in 2017 to advance terminal blood cancer therapy and significantly increase survival rates.

"Our newest Nanoguide technology, used in conjunction with our legacy Microwell products, will bring about new imaging platforms for next generation virus testing," states Detarando. "We move forward into the next 50 years with unbridled passion by exploring, discovering, and manufacturing products that will impact ordinary people in extraordinary ways."

