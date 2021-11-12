Mazoola (SM) Family Digital Wallet Recognized as 'Best in Tech' by the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA), Showcasing the Best in Family Products

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. ("REGO") (OTCQB:RPMT) is excited to announce today that its super app, MazoolaSM was named as a winner of the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) for 'Best in Tech.' NAPPA has been providing parents the very best products for their families for over 31 years. The Mazoola super app gives parents the power to create chores, set spending limits, authorize retailers, and set their kids on a successful path to financial literacy, building the essential skills around managing money and social responsibility.

"We are really excited to be receiving an honorable award from such a reputable and selective program like NAPPA," said REGO Head of Strategy Dan Aptor. "Mazoola isn't just another digital debit card. It is the must-have, full-service family digital wallet that offers parents a safe, fun, and educational experience to empower their kids to learn about money and finances. Mazoola gives kids all the power to participate in the commerce but keeps privacy and protection at the forefront."

NAPPA is the "go-to" source for parents and professionals seeking the best products for their children and families. Their expert team of evaluators, along with parent and child testers, selected Mazoola as a best in tech product. NAPPA evaluators commented that "Mazoola is a great tool to teach children to manage their own money, earning and spending. The app is easy to use, and a great motivator for families."

Mazoola is available as a free download in Apple's App Store and Google Play Store and is currently offering families a one-year membership at no cost with the ability to cancel anytime. To find out more about Mazoola, head to mazzoola.co and follow the conversation on Instagram (@mazoolawallet) and Facebook (facebook.com/Mazoolawallet).

About NAPPA Awards

Integrity and honesty are at the core of NAPPA Awards' mission. For over 31 years, the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) has been ensuring that parents purchase the highest quality products that help them connect and enjoy time with their families. NAPPA's team of evaluators, along with parent and child testers, select the best baby gear, toys, apps, games, books, music, and other family must-haves to be award winners through year-round product testing. For more information, visit NAPPA Awards.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to raise additional capital, the absence of any material operating history or revenue, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our ability to develop and introduce a new service and products to the market in a timely manner, market acceptance of our services and products, our limited experience in the industry, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and generate business, rapid technological change in relevant markets, unexpected network interruptions or security breaches, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, intense competition with larger companies, general economic conditions, and other risks as described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. The Company has no obligation to and does not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

