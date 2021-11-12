NeoGraft Hair Restoration Solution Now Available At SCA

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin and Cancer Associates (SCA) is excited to announce our newest offering, NeoGraft® Hair Restoration, the "state-of-the-art" solution for hair loss. This new and revolutionary treatment enables patients to regrow lost hair with natural looking results. NeoGraft® uses the sophisticated Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) technology for hair transplantation. The FUE method removes individual hair follicles from the scalp in their naturally occurring groupings of about 1-4 hairs and then places those hairs in the areas of the scalp where balding has occurred.

"According to recent statistics from leading medical sources, hair loss affects approximately 80 million American women and men," said Reuven Porges, MD, CEO of SCA. "As one of the premier dermatology groups in the US, providing the NeoGraft® Hair Restoration solution fits with our commitment at SCA to offer some of the very latest and most advanced dermatology treatments to our patients."

NeoGraft's® advanced technology, using the FUE method, offers a safe and effective treatment for hair loss with minimal downtime, and NO linear scar. NeoGraft® uses newly implanted follicles that work with a patient's natural hair growth cycle to regrow hair and natural looking results.

The NeoGraft® Hair Restoration will be performed by two expertly trained, Board Certified Dermatologists, Dr. Leeor Porges and Dr. Justin Rubin, in the comfort of our Skin Institute office in Coral Springs, FL.

About Skin and Cancer Associates

Founded in the early 70's and headquartered in the Miami, Florida area, SCA is a partnership of over 30 dermatology practices. SCA provides care through approximately 50 Board-certified dermatologists, including prominent leaders. The Company's practices are supported by a scalable practice management infrastructure and a CAPP accredited dermatopathology lab.

