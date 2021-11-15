REVOLT Summit x AT&T Took Over The City Of Atlanta With Powerful Three-Day Experience With Offset, Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Meek Mill, Gunna, Allen Iverson, Rick Ross & More

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual REVOLT Summit x AT&T officially returned to Atlanta, GA this past weekend for its third iteration of specially-curated panels, workshops and more aimed to empower young Black artists and leaders. The local community and fans alike gathered in-person for this year's Summit, which featured exclusive performances and appearances from today's leading cultural creators such as Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty, Offset, Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka Flame, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Jeezy, Gunna, Rubi Rose, Druski, Joey Bada$$, City Girls, and other best-selling artists in the Hip Hop industry.

Featuring impactful panels and front row viewings to REVOLT's original content, the REVOLT Summit x AT&T included three full days of learning and networking opportunities for young Black changemakers. The Summit kicked off with the Welcome to Atlanta ceremony where Jeezy and DJ Ohso fired up the crowd, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms welcomed the Summit back to the community, and fans enjoyed special performances by Lil Yachty and hip-hop duo City Girls. The Summit made a lasting impact on the city of Atlanta as local officials joined Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT, on-stage with an official proclamation that named November 11th as "REVOLT TV & Media Day."

"Bringing the culture together in such an important city like Atlanta to celebrate Hip Hop and empower the next generation of leaders is a dream come true and represents everything REVOLT stands for," said Sean "Diddy" Combs, Chairman of REVOLT. "Moments like this are not possible without fearless partners like AT&T who invest in advancing the culture and every member of the Hip Hop community who showed up to help make this year's REVOLT Summit a huge success."

Hip Hop fans enjoyed live viewings of REVOLT's original series Assets Over Liabilities, where co-hosts and financial powerhouses Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings spoke with Chance The Rapper, as well as Big Facts, which featured Atlanta's own Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade for an exclusive conversation with the legendary Rick Ross. Young leaders enjoyed a variety of insightful panels such as "The Excellence Program Executive Chat" that highlighted the Combs Endeavor Excellence Program, and "For The Love of The A," where Atlanta's cultural curators Killer Mike, Offset and 2 Chainz discussed how the rising generation can use their voice to impact change.

"We're actively building the world's largest Black-owned media company that gives the most impactful artists, creators and leaders in the culture a platform to change the narrative of Black culture globally," says Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "The overwhelming success of this year's REVOLT Summit embodies that mission and proves what's possible when we stand together as a collective in a cultural epicenter like Atlanta to achieve a shared vision."

Throughout the weekend, attendees gathered for AT&T Office Hours, where over 50 mentors led one-on-one sessions anchored in educating, elevating and advancing the next generation of leaders. This unique opportunity was designed to help empower and equip emerging professionals with personalized feedback on how to set goals and navigate their own career path.

"We appreciate the opportunity to team up with REVOLT for yet another impactful event that brought together cultural changemakers and conversations that will advance the communities we serve," said Corey Anthony, SVP, Chief Diversity and Development Officer, AT&T. "AT&T is dedicated to empowering future leaders and we will continue to put resources toward initiatives that foster economic growth and innovation within the Black community."

The REVOLT Summit x AT&T included a variety of celebrity appearances, educational panels and networking opportunities curated for young leaders such as the following:

Dream in Black Pitch Competition: A high-energy and intense pitch competition where young and tech-focused entrepreneurs of color presented their ideas and the impacts they make on Black communities. Celebrity judges Angela Yee and Iddris Sandu led the competition and awarded Donald Boone with first place for his innovative BoxedUp equipment rental business.

Earn Your Leisure: Financial powerhouses and co-hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of the eponymous Earn Your Leisure podcast led a live panel with Chance the Rapper to discuss the importance of wealth building, having access to capital, and the establishment of generational wealth.

Big Facts: Longtime staples in the Atlanta scene, Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade come together for their podcast series, Big Facts, where they host the most unfiltered conversations in culture today. Legendary rapper Rick Ross made a special appearance on the podcast during a live viewing at the Summit.

85 South Comedy Show: Bringing together Atlanta's top comedians, 85 South Comedy Show is led by hit stars D.C. Young Fly , Karlous Miller and Chico Bean who talk comedy, culture and more.

AT&T Office Hours: Attendees of the Summit were invited to 10-minute, one-on-one discussions led by 50+ successful business leaders who provided guidance on how to set goals, navigate career paths, overcome professional challenges and excel in the Hip Hop business world.

Be Heard Finale: The Summit provided a platform for aspiring young musicians to turn their dreams into a reality with the Be Heard Finale, where six contestants stepped onto the stage and showcased their talents. The crowd went wild after each individual performance, where judges Big Tigger, Rapsody, Chaka Zulu, and Cortez Bryant crowned 18-year-old Nia Thompson of Desoto, Texas as the winner. The Clark Atlanta University freshman was awarded the grand prize of $10,000 and surprised onstage with an additional $10,000 from Sharod Simpson , Founder of God is Dope.

"Having authentic relationships and a deep history in Atlanta allowed us to bring the entire community together and show up for the city in a really powerful way," said Deon Graham, Chief Brand Officer at Combs Enterprises. "It's important that we keep our brands rooted in the most influential cities in the world and we're excited to continue expanding our footprint in Atlanta as we build the future of REVOLT."

The REVOLT Summit x AT&T continues to serve as a key experience empowering and investing in future Black changemakers. To champion all that's been accomplished to-date, REVOLT's branded content agency released the Black Paper, a detailed report outlining key insights from the 2020 Summit that further advance the collective interests of multicultural consumers, companies and the culture at large. Despite pivoting to a virtual event due to the global pandemic, the 2020 Summit experienced a 291% increase in attendees and generated over 1.4 billion media impressions, showcasing the initiatives immense importance. This year's Summit continued to carry out REVOLT and AT&T's ongoing efforts in propelling Black changemakers and supporting the next wave of cultural leaders.

Music enthusiasts and fans can enjoy a front row seat to the Summit's festivities on the newly-launched REVOLT App. Curated by entertainment and brand experience company Superfly, the 2021 REVOLT Summit x AT&T was a major success and continued to carry out REVOLT's mission in supporting cultural changemakers and inspiring future generations.

To view exclusive content from the REVOLT Summit x AT&T, download the REVOLT App in the app store. To learn more about the REVOLT Summit x AT&T, visit www.revoltsummit.com and follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube via @ATT, @REVOLT, @REVOLTSummit, #REVOLTSummit and #REVOLTSummitxATT.

About REVOLT TV

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT will launch a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

For more information on REVOLT's digital content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit https://revolt.tv/listings for local broadcast listings.

About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.



About Superfly

Superfly is an entertainment and brand experience company obsessed with activating and amplifying communities around common passions and unforgettable moments. Superfly's expertise is building cultural experiences with a distinct identity such as the iconic Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, The FRIENDS Experience, BravoCon, and REVOLT Music Summit, that are equally desired by brands and destinations for fans. Superfly delivers brand experiences for clients including Citi, Intel, NBCUniversal, Verizon Media, and CLEAR by blending strategy, insights, creativity, technology, and flawless execution.



Working across sports, music and entertainment, Superfly has been named Global Experiential Agency of the Year by The Drum, and their experiences have been honored by Event Marketer, BizBash, Campaign, and Digiday. Superfly is headquartered in New York. Learn more at http://superf.ly, and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

