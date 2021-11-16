Accelalpha Inc. Expands Its Operations in North America with New Office in Mexico

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelalpha announced today that it has opened a new office in Mexico City to expand its presence in North America in order to better serve its customers. The new teams in Mexico will provide a near-shore support team for customers in the U.S. and serve customers in Mexico and other countries in the Latin America region too.

Accelalpha has built a formidable team in Mexico with sales, service, and delivery teams already in place. "The team we have established in Mexico is a first-class group of individuals with years of experience in the implementation, integration and support of Oracle Cloud Applications," says Roberto Arias, Managing Director, Accelalpha Mexico. "I am confident that this team will continue the Accelalpha tradition of delivering services to customers that will be 100% referenceable."

Nat Ganesh, CEO Accelalpha adds, "This expansion of Accelalpha into Mexico is a significant step in our growth strategy to be a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for our customers. It also enables us to grow our global partnership with Oracle for the delivery of comprehensive Oracle Cloud Applications."

About Accelalpha: Founded in 2009, Accelalpha is a premier Business and IT consulting firm providing services across a breadth of industries including retail, high tech, industrial manufacturing, financial services, aerospace, and defense. The Company is an 'Oracle Cloud Excellence' partner with a primary focus on providing end-to-end enterprise solutions leveraging Oracle ERP, EPM, OTM, GTM, CX and WMS software. Accelalpha is recognized for its rigorous, results-oriented approach in deployment of solutions that deliver tangible results in a short time frame. Accelalpha is recognized by Fortune as a best small and medium workplace and certified as a great place to work. For more information on Accelalpha, please visit www.accelalpha.com.

