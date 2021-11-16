CHS Names Kirstie Foster Senior Vice President, Marketing Communications

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHS Inc. (NASDAQ: CHSCP), the nation's leading agribusiness cooperative, today announced the appointment of Kirstie Foster as senior vice president, marketing communications. She is responsible for advancing and growing the CHS image and reputation across all global brands and services and leading internal and external communications, executive support, advertising, and all CHS digital platforms.

Foster brings more than 25 years of experience leading integrated marketing communications on a global scale, advancing business growth, and fostering corporate reputations. She joins CHS from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, where she served as vice president of brand, communications, and social responsibility. Before her time with Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Foster spent 15 years with General Mills, where she served as director of corporate and brand communications and was responsible for creating and implementing integrated marketing and communications campaigns.

"Kirstie is a terrific addition to the CHS leadership team and brings deep experience and impressive accomplishments to our enterprise marketing communications organization," said David Black, senior vice president, enterprise transformation, and chief information officer. "She has a track record of leading organizations through transformational change and creating alignment that delivers business results. I am confident Kirstie will help CHS and our owners create connections to empower agriculture."

Prior to joining General Mills in 2001, Foster was an account supervisor at public relations agency Weber Shandwick. She holds bachelor's degrees in journalism and speech communications with honors from the University of St. Thomas. Foster serves on the board of directors for nonprofit organizations Hunger Solutions Minnesota and Angel Foundation.

Foster succeeds Linda Tank, who is retiring at the end of 2021 after 37 years with CHS.

