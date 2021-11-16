With rising prices due to inflation and the pandemic, Americans are financially vulnerable and uncertain about the future; as a call to action, community groups are offering free financial tools.

Consolidated Credit Partners with New Mount Olive Baptist Church to Bring Financial Education to Community Members

Consolidated Credit Partners with New Mount Olive Baptist Church to Bring Financial Education to Community Members With rising prices due to inflation and the pandemic, Americans are financially vulnerable and uncertain about the future; as a call to action, community groups are offering free financial tools.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Credit is partnering with New Mount Olive Baptist Church to help members of their congregation prepare their finances for the year to come and establish smart financial habits with monthly financial education webinars starting in November 2021.

The financial literacy partnership will give access to credit, budgeting, and housing counseling to members of the New Mount Olive Baptist Church. The partnership will help the congregation prepare their finances for the year to come and establish smart financial habits.

"Consolidated Credit is proud to partner with the New Mount Olive Baptist Church, an important community leader in the Fort Lauderdale Area, to educate individuals and families on financial topics, community resources, and personalized assistance to obtain financial wellness," says Sandra Tobon, Director of Housing Counseling and Community Outreach.

The financial literacy partnership will consist of 12 webinars throughout 2021-2022, and give access to credit, budgeting, and housing counseling. The purpose of the partnership is to help individuals and families end financial crisis and solve money management problems through education and professional counseling.

"The New Mount Olive Baptist Church is grateful for our partnership with Consolidated Credit," says Yvokia Davidson, Membership and Ministry Coordinator. "The information and knowledge of financial literacy to our church and community will impact and change lives. We are grateful to be a part of helping families in our community."

The webinar topics will include:

Making the Most of the Gig Economy, on Dec. 9

The best way to discover what can make you the most money

How to avoid the traps and scams that can come with a side gig

The best tips and tricks for balancing your budget and your life

Recovering from a Holiday Debt Hangover, on Jan. 13

Get free expert help to overcome the debts you just racked up

Save for the holidays all year long – and emerge debt-free!

Create a painless, high-tech budget that will keep you out of debt forever

Tax Tips from the Experts on, Feb. 10

The number one way Americans get in trouble with the IRS

The top way Americans get out of trouble with the IRS

How to decipher IRS lingo into plain English

Your Consumer Rights: What They Are and How to Use Them, on March 10

Your eight basic consumer rights

The three big consumer-protection laws

What the CFPB is, and how it can help you

Which Is the Best Debt Solution for You, on April 13

Why debt management programs are so popular

How debt settlement lets you pay back pennies on the dollar

Why bankruptcy isn't the end of your life

Weather and Your Wallet, on May 12

How to prepare for any natural disaster without breaking the bank

Check your insurance policies to make sure you're covered

Take advantage of technology to give you piece of mind

20 Ways to Save Money When Facing Financial Challenges, on June 9

The role of a crisis budget

The difference between Needs vs. Wants

10 ways to save money

Money saving websites

Make Your Credit Score Soar, on Sept. 8

Different kinds of credit

Using timing to boost your score

Three ways to boost your credit score

Two things that don't raise your credit score

Holiday Guide and the Gift of Giving, on Oct. 13

Holiday spending plans

Holiday shopping tips, deals and gift ideas

Creative ways to save money during the holidays

Credit Cards: The Good, The Sad, and The Costly, on Nov. 10

Find the right credit card for your lifestyle

Decipher the complicated terms and conditions for the best rates and rewards

Get a credit card even if you have terrible credit

Find experts who can help you get out of credit card debt

10 Smarter Ways to Save Without Breaking a Sweat, on Dec. 8

How to save money without even knowing you're saving money

Which online tools can help you save money painlessly

The latest high-tech ways to save for everything

Webinars take place at 7 p.m. EST on the second Thursday of each month in English. To find out more about financial education in the community, please reach out to Sandra Tobon at (954) 377-9451.

About: Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 28 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consolidated Credit