Draper Associates Raises $230M for Sixth Fund Focusing on Technology Startups With Strong ESG Principles Early-Stage Venture Capital Firm Known for Investing in Innovators Like Hotmail, Skype & Tesla, Closes Sixth Fund with a Diverse Technology Portfolio of Companies Impacting Healthcare, Currency, Manufacturing, and Surveillance

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Draper Associates , a global venture capital firm investing in industry transforming companies, today announced its sixth fund, closing at $230M to back technology startups with inherent ESG principles and the potential to transform industries for a better future. Draper Associates VI was launched in February 2020.

"At Draper Associates, we have been investing in ESG before it was even labeled as an aspiration because it's just good business," said Tim Draper, Founder and Managing Partner, Draper Associates. "We have always been focused on investing in a future that we want to see happen. We are passionate about working with entrepreneurs that are dedicated to making a significant impact on the world, and look forward to witnessing what the future holds for these amazing companies."

As the technology landscape rapidly enters new areas of innovation, Draper Associates VI will use this capital to invest in technology startups that have extraordinary potential to transform many industry sectors, investing in portfolio companies that the firm believes are poised for long-term, profitable growth.

Draper Associates has become a leader in early-stage venture capital having funded in companies with strong ESG outcomes since 1985, including Hotmail, Skype, Baidu, Tesla, SpaceX, Twitch, Cruise, Carta, Webflow, Robinhood, and Coinbase. Draper Associates brings four generations of expertise to the art and science of investing.

With this sixth fund, Draper Associates will allocate capital to portfolio companies implementing cutting-edge technology solutions within several focus areas including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, blockchains, smart contracts, NFTs, artificial intelligence, data driven diagnostics, computational biochemistry, Crispr, and new forms of surveillance as they apply to the biggest industries in the world that are ripe for transformation, including banking, finance, insurance, commerce, health care, and governance. The Draper Associates team has established a diverse, inclusive community of entrepreneurs and industry executives having seeded unicorns on four continents where 35% of the portfolio companies are founded by women.

About Draper Associates:

Founded in1985 by Tim Draper, Draper Associates is the leader in early-stage venture capital that continues to invest in technology companies that show exceptional promise. The firm's investments have included Coinbase, Baidu, Tesla, Skype, SpaceX, Twitch, Hotmail, Focus Media, Robinhood, Carta, and other industry unicorns at the early stage. Draper Associates has built a reputation for encouraging entrepreneurs to drive their businesses to greatness, to transform industries with new technologies, and to build platforms for extraordinary growth, jobs and wealth creation. Send plans to plans@draper.vc . To learn more, visit www.draper.vc .

View original content:

SOURCE Draper Associates