Gamesa® Marias Cookies Celebrates Its 100-Year Anniversary At The 22nd Latin GRAMMY® Awards Backstage Talent Gift Lounge With A Message Of Gratitude And Commitment To Serve The Hispanic Community The brand's backstage experience invites celebrities to share special messages of gratitude to recognize the people and traditions they cherish

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamesa® Marias cookies, one of Mexico's most beloved consumer food brands and largest manufacturer of cookies, is celebrating its 100-year anniversary at The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards Backstage Talent Gifting Lounge. Performers and presenters attending the exclusive event will be invited to share personal messages of gratitude as Gamesa® says "Gracias a ti" ("Thanks to you") to those who have welcomed the brand into their homes for a century of family traditions.

The Gamesa® Marias backstage gifting experience will display a traditional Mexican kitchen where celebrities will receive a special edition gift box complete with Gamesa® Marias cookies as a nostalgic reminder of the food, music, and traditions we enjoy and cherish. (PRNewsfoto/GAMESA®)

The Gamesa® Marias backstage gifting experience will display a traditional Mexican kitchen where celebrities will receive a special edition gift box complete with Gamesa® Marias cookies as a nostalgic reminder of the food, music and traditions we enjoy and cherish.

"We are excited to bring the tastes of home and celebrate the rich heritage of Gamesa® Marias during the biggest week in Latin music as we celebrate 100 years of culture, food and traditions," said Antonio Escalona, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Hispanic Business Unit at PepsiCo Foods North America. "As we celebrate Gamesa's 100-year anniversary, we look forward to continuing to serve the Hispanic community and offer their favorite snacks for years to come."

The Official Backstage Talent Gift Lounge will be open for all three days of rehearsals, from November 15 to November 17, where presenters and performers receive an exclusive invitation to indulge in one of the show's most anticipated perks. The 22nd Latin GRAMMY® Awards will air on Nov. 18, 2021, live on the Univision Network from 8-11pm ET/PT (7pm Central).

People can follow #MariasGamesa #GraciasATi on social media for Marias Cookies content at the Latin GRAMMY® Awards. They can also follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GamesaUSA/ and on Instagram at @Gamesa.US , /www.instagram.com/gamesa.us/ .

ABOUT GAMESA®

Gamesa is Mexico's largest manufacturer of cookies. The company was founded in 1921 as La Industrial S.A. and acquired by PepsiCo in 1990. Gamesa markets cookies in the United States, Central and South America as well as the Caribbean and is the leading cookie and cracker Hispanic brand in the US Grocery channel. Now in its 100th year, Gamesa continues to offer families a wide assortment of brands such as Marias, Emperador, Arcoiris, Mamut, Chokis, Barra de Coco, Saladitas, and Crackets, among others. Learn more about Gamesa by following on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GamesaUSA/ or IG: @Gamesa.US.

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:

The Latin Recording Academy is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring and elevating Latin music and its creators. Established as the global authority on Latin music, the membership-based organization composed of music professionals produces the annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards, The Biggest Night in Latin Music®, which honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing educational and outreach programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®. For more information, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

Gamesa® Marias cookies, one of Mexico’s most beloved consumer food brands and largest manufacturer of cookies, is celebrating its 100-year anniversary at The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards Backstage Talent Gifting Lounge. Performers and presenters attending the exclusive event will be invited to share personal messages of gratitude as Gamesa® says ”Gracias a ti” (“Thanks to you”) to those who have welcomed the brand into their homes for a century of family traditions. (PRNewsfoto/GAMESA®)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GAMESA®