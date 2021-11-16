Inspired Signs Multi-Market Online Virtual Sports Contract With Novibet

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) announced today that it has signed a multi-market contract to launch its best-in-class interactive Virtual Sports content with Novibet, one of the leading online gaming companies operating in several countries across Europe. Starting with the Greek market, Inspired's Virtual Sports are now hosted in a dedicated section on novibet.gr, offering to players customized and localized Virtual Sports options on a 24/7/365 basis.

Inspired's Virtual Sports are delivered via the Company's Virtual Plug & Play™ solution, which allows Novibet's members to access multiple Virtual Sports, including soccer, basketball and horse racing, served through an intuitive player interface. Novibet has launched Inspired's Greek Matchday Soccer League, featuring 16 teams playing a league season of virtual soccer.

"Novibet is a leading online gaming operator and has been a long-standing customer of Inspired's on the iGaming side," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are very excited to further enhance their online portfolio to include our award-winning Virtual Sports and we look forward to working together to grow their brand across Europe."

"We have enjoyed working with Inspired to create custom Virtual Sports offerings that are specifically tailored to fully satisfy our members, such as Inspired's exclusive Greek Matchday Soccer League," said Thanasis Gkiokas, Sports Manager at Novibet. "What we guarantee at Novibet is the most entertaining and vibrant gaming experience and our new content will surely please Novibet members."

Inspired's multi award-winning virtual sports are popular worldwide, appealing to a wide variety of players through more than 40,000 retail channels and 100+ websites in 35 countries. Trailers and demos of the latest virtual sports offerings are available at www.inseinc.com/virtuals/.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About Novibet

Novibet is an online gaming operator- licensed and regulated by UKGC, MGA, HGC and ADM - committed to delivering the best sports betting and gaming experience to an ever-expanding customer base. Since 2010, Novibet offers online sports betting and casino entertainment in many competitive markets, including Greece and UK.

As an innovative and adaptable operator, Novibet has a product offering that is constantly interacting with demand to meet and exceed existing and upcoming trends. Through its own proprietary betting platform offers great services, extensive odds selection, quick settlement of bets and unlimited betting opportunities to its customers.

