Premier Digital Entertainment Publisher, Penske Media Corporation, Accelerates Consumer Products Program with Addition of Brainbase's Brand Licensing Platform

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainbase, the venture-backed company helping licensing teams optimize their partnerships from contract to revenue, and Penske Media Corporation (PMC), a pioneer in the digital media space and owner of iconic brands including Billboard, Robb Report, Rolling Stone, SXSW, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and WWD, among many others, today announced that PMC will begin using Brainbase's brand licensing platform to streamline and manage their global licensing business.

"We're thrilled to combine Brainbase's leading licensing technology platform with PMC's innovation in the media and entertainment space to create an elevated consumer products program," said Nate Cavanaugh, co-founder and CEO of Brainbase. "Our team is committed to delivering industry-leading technology that will take PMC's growing licensing business to the next level and contribute to their organization's success for years to come."

"As PMC continues to evolve with its brands' audiences, we're excited to expand our licensing program to new categories including cannabis, health & wellness, food & beverage, apparel and more," said Rachel Terrace, SVP of Licensing & Brand Development at PMC. "The Brainbase platform will enable us to optimize our processes and in turn launch a diverse range of partnerships across our iconic brands."

Brainbase brings together every feature required to run a global licensing business at scale so licensing teams can make smarter, faster decisions. With the help of Brainbase, IP owners are able to unify their global operations into a single software platform – from deals, product approvals, royalty reporting, digital asset management, and dashboard analytics.

Since its founding in 2004, PMC has acquired, launched, and partnered with some of the most prestigious brands, creating one of the world's largest media companies when measured in reach, influence, and ambition. With entry points in media, live events and information services, engaged audiences around the globe turn to PMC's powerful brands for best-in-class coverage of entertainment, music, sports, fashion, luxury, art and women's lifestyle.

PMC joins a Brainbase customer roster with leading global brands including BBC Studios, BuzzFeed, Chefclub, Crayola, kathy ireland® Worldwide, Moose Toys, SYBO Games and the Van Gogh Museum, among others.

Brainbase is a modern technology platform that helps licensing teams optimize their partnerships from contract to revenue. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Europe, and is backed by leading investors in San Francisco, LA, New York, and Europe. Follow @Brainbase on Twitter and @BrainbaseInc on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and learn more at www.brainbase.com. To download Brainbase's logo, please CLICK HERE .

PMC is a leading independent global media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a passionate monthly audience of more than 310 million. Since 2004, Penske Media has been a pioneer in digital media and a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens across its ever-growing constellation of iconic brands, which includes Deadline, Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, VIBE, WWD, SHE Media, Robb Report, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Art in America, Fairchild Media, and Spy.com, among many others. PMC's journalists and content creators deliver daily the most comprehensive news and information in their industries and areas of coverage, unequaled in ambition, depth and courage. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 14 countries worldwide, PMC believes companies should not only be profitable but also forces for good. To learn more about PMC, our 2% Foundation, and our portfolio of brands, please visit www.PMC.com .

