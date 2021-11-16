Shapermint Expands Shapewear Category with Launch of Empetua® Slim-Leg Shaper Pant

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapermint , the fast-growing direct to consumer intimates marketplace and leading body positive shapewear brand, announced today the launch of the new Empetua® Slim-Leg Shaper Pant , redefining the shapewear category by incorporating outer layer control essentials into the fold.

Shapermint logo (PRNewsfoto/Shapermint)

The compression and shapewear industry is a rapidly evolving market that continues to expand with new product categories to serve consumer demand. In fact, Shapermint's consumer survey reported that 64% of women have a strong to moderate interest in non-sport compression clothing, yet many don't know where to find them, showcasing the need for a newly emerging product category. Observing this whitespace in the market, Shapermint answered the call with the launch of their new Empetua Slim-Leg Shaper Pant, which will serve as a new core essential in this growing product category.

"At Shapermint, we always strive to give our customers the ultimate shopping experience and meet their growing needs for comfortable and versatile shapewear options," said Massimiliano Tirocchi, Chief Marketing Officer. "As we continue to expand our product portfolio, we saw an opportunity to introduce our trusted shapewear technology into a new area of outer layer fashion. The Empetua Slim-Leg Shaper Pant is the first of many new product innovations to come, and we are excited to further shape the industry with unparalleled compression staples."

As the world slowly began to reemerge out of the pandemic, Shapermint saw their Shaping Cami sales spike, contributing to the brand's near 700% category growth last year alone. With the brand's Shaping Camis and Control Leggings serving as both the #1 shapewear and bestseller in all of the U.S., selling $6.2M worth of leggings respectively, the brand saw an opportunity to expand the shapewear category into everyday, outer layer clothing essentials, not just intimates. With this data in mind, Shapermint curated a versatile pant line that offers tummy control and creates a flattering silhouette, while still offering superior comfort.

"Our customers already rave about the high-quality results they receive from our tried-and-true shapewear intimates, so we couldn't be more excited to bring our beloved, comfortable and confidence-inspiring designs to our new outer layer product offerings," said Gabrielle Richards, Shapermint Senior Brand Manager and Body Positivity Expert. "Shapermint has always celebrated body positivity and encouraged consumers everywhere to embrace their shape and the power of curves. While that confidence has typically come from within, now consumers can wear their confidence with outward-facing apparel that boasts inclusivity, a stylish and flattering feel, and of course, comfort."

The Empetua Slim-Leg Shaper Pant collection features a light compression control panel to create a flattering silhouette and a 4-way stretch fabric. This line combines real customer feedback and innovative designs to fit all body types with extended sizing ranging in S-4XL. Empetua® Slim-Leg Shaper Pant is available for $39.99 in black color and seven sizes. The style has faux back pockets for shaping and an easy customizable DIY hem that you simply cut with scissors for the perfect length.

The Empetua® Slim-Leg Shaper Pant is available for purchase on Shapermint's website at www.shapermint.com.

About Shapermint:

Shapermint is a shapewear and intimates marketplace that carries everyday essentials from 13 brands, including household names Hanes and Maidenform, as well as their own brands Empetua and Truekind . Launched in 2018, the company has grown from 0 to over 5 million customers in less than three years due in large part to its proactive role in tackling unrealistic beauty expectations. Through its thoughtfully curated products, community involvement and philanthropic efforts, Shapermint´s mission is to shape the lives of our customers by providing everyday essentials that support all body types, shapes and sizes. We want to inspire confidence and embrace body positivity through our brand communication and through the partners we work with.

