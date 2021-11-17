Celsius to Present at Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference

Fireside Chat with Webcast on November 17, 2021 @ 3:40PM ET
BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference on November 17, 2021.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Celsius Holdings, Inc.)
The Company will be making a live presentation via webcast on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 3:40PM ET. The webcast can be accessed through the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff210/celh/1814472

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy,  CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Investor Relations:
Cameron Donahue
(651) 707-3532
cdonahue@celsius.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-to-present-at-jefferies-virtual-west-coast-consumer-conference-301426659.html

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.

