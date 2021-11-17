Leinco Technologies Receives Growth Equity Investment From Ampersand Capital Partners

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leinco Technologies, a specialty manufacturer of life science reagents used in drug discovery research and in vitro diagnostics applications, today announced a majority recapitalization of the company by Ampersand Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Ampersand's investment will be used to support the company's worldwide growth initiatives, including expanding manufacturing production capacity, broadening scientific capabilities and product offerings, and further developing the company's commercial and geographic presence.

Founded in 1992, Leinco provides high-purity antibodies, proteins, and other reagents to a premier roster of leading drug discovery and diagnostics companies, as well as a broad catalog of specialty life sciences products to support early drug development efforts in leading academic and other research institutions.

Leinco's President and Founder Pat Leinert Sr. commented, "Leinco's partnership with Ampersand comes at a truly pivotal moment in the company's history. With support from Ampersand, Leinco is well-positioned to continue its strong growth trajectory and expand our abilities to service our customers. Backed by decades of strong science, we believe Leinco will continue to grow as one of the industry's premier providers of life science reagents used in critical applications around the world."

Dr. Frank Witney, an Operating Partner at Ampersand and incoming Chairman of Leinco, commented, "Leinco is an impressive organization with strong development and operational capabilities that, under Pat's leadership, has experienced exceptional growth throughout its history. We are excited to partner with him and the entire Leinco team to help take the company to the next stage of its evolution."

Eric Lev, General Partner at Ampersand and incoming Board member of Leinco, added, "Leinco is a tremendous fit with Ampersand's investment strategy of supporting growth-oriented life science and healthcare organizations with established leadership positions in specialty segments of the market. We are thrilled at the opportunity to help the company execute on its aggressive growth plan."

About Leinco Technologies

Established in 1992, Leinco Technologies is a specialty manufacturer of early discovery research products, including antibodies, recombinant proteins, ELISA kits, and other life sciences products. Additionally, the company offers a full suite of custom development and manufacturing services and serves leading drug discovery and in vitro diagnostic companies around the world. Headquartered outside of St. Louis, Missouri, Leinco operates out of a 27,000 square foot facility with significant laboratory space to service all customer and regulatory requirements. Additional information about Leinco is available at www.leinco.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle-market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

