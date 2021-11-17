Nanoform wins Star of Innovation award at the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2021

HELSINKI, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, has won the Star of Innovation award at the 9th annual European Small and Mid-Cap Awards. The award win recognizes Nanoform as a listed company that places innovation at the center of its strategy for business development and introduces an innovative technology to the market. On the same night, 16th November 2021, Nanoform were also shortlisted for two further awards at the European Mediscience Awards which took place in London. This was a great accolade as many of the award winners were rightly recognized for their outstanding contribution to COVID such as AstraZeneca and BioNTech. To be in the presence of industry drug development giants shows that small continues to be powerful.

The European Small and Mid-Cap Awards, launched in 2013, were established by the European Commission to recognize selected European listed growth companies. EuropeanIssuers, who represent listed companies, and the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE), who represent European stock exchanges, are co-organizers of the event.

Nanoform, listed on Nasdaq, was shortlisted out of 27 nominations from 17 countries, listed on different European stock exchanges.

Prof. Edward Hæggström, Nanoform CEO, commented: "We are honored to have received the Star of Innovation award within European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2021. Patients' lives depend on innovation, and they are at the heart of all that we do in Nanoform. We would like to thank the European Commission, EuropeanIssuers and the Federation of European Securities Exchanges for recognizing our innovation, Nasdaq IPO, job creation and speed of growth. European capital markets are highly efficient, and we are grateful for the endorsement. In future, we look forward to continue being an important part of the European growth engine."

