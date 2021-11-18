Atlas Clarifies Incorrect Recent Media Coverage Concerning its Common Shareholders

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) is issuing a clarification relating to recent media coverage speculating that one of its strategic investors and major shareholders, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and certain affiliates thereof (collectively "Fairfax"), had reduced its common shareholdings in Atlas. Fairfax has not sold any Atlas common shares and remains a committed long-term partner. Fairfax, under its amended Form 13F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 17, 2021, reported holdings of 99,981,389 Atlas common shares as at September 30, 2021. This represents an increase from their previously reported holdings as at June 30, 2021, of 99,932,826 Atlas common shares.

Atlas Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Atlas Corp.)

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

About Fairfax

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Corp.