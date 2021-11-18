PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President and CEO, Jim McQuade, announced today that Dollar Bank's Board of Directors has approved Lisa Griffith as Dollar Bank's new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Griffith originally joined Dollar Bank in March of 2013, as the Vice President of Accounting and most recently served as Senior Vice President and Controller.

Lisa GriffithDollar BankExecutive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Dollar Bank Names Lisa Griffith Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

"Lisa has played a major role in our strategic direction and continues to provide exemplary leadership throughout the Bank," said Jim McQuade, President and CEO of Dollar Bank. "Her extensive banking and finance experience, along with her forward-thinking approach will continue to impact our growth and culture."

Griffith brings more than three decades of expertise in corporate finance, compliance, tax management, audit, strategic planning, and accounting operations. Lisa serves on numerous committees at Dollar Bank including Asset/Liability, Benefit Plan Administrative, Contributions, Enterprise Risk Management, and Senior Operations Risk.

Prior to joining Dollar Bank, Griffith served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Fidelity Bank for 12 years. Additionally, she has held positions in accounting, audit, corporate finance, and compliance.

"I am grateful and thrilled for the opportunity to continue my professional growth in such a key position at Dollar Bank," stated Griffith. "I'm looking forward to partnering with Jim McQuade and the rest of the executive team to continue to grow Dollar Bank, while supporting our commitment to the communities we serve."

About Dollar Bank

Dollar Bank has assets of more than $11 billion. Today, Dollar Bank operates more than 90 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia and has over 1,400 employees. For more than 166 years, Dollar Bank has grown to become a large, full service, regional bank committed to providing the highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses. Committed to aiding the communities it serves, Dollar Bank supports quality of life initiatives, financial literacy programs, and organizations dedicated to helping individuals and families in need. Dollar Bank (www.dollar.bank) is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dollar Bank