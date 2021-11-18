Dr. Squatch Solidifies Retail Presence By Entering Walmart's Growing Personal Care Category

The Digitally-Native Brand Beloved on Social Media Has Broadened its Omnichannel Approach by Rolling Out its Natural Men's Personal Care Products at Walmart

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Squatch , the fast-growing men's natural soap and personal care company, announced today it is broadening its retail presence by entering the growing personal care category in Walmart stores nationwide. Dr. Squatch products will be displayed in the natural products aisle, furthering its mission to inspire men to become healthier and happier by elevating their personal care routine with high-quality, natural products that work.

Founded in 2013 by Jack Haldrup who suffers from psoriasis, Dr. Squatch makes high-performing, natural men's personal care products. The digitally native brand has leveraged its high-quality product and creative content to propel explosive growth, achieving over 4x growth in 2020 and reaching >$100M in revenue. Over the past year, the brand's social media presence has gone viral due in part to its comedic approach to connecting with men through videos on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and its 2021 Super Bowl LV spot.

"The Dr. Squatch brand has experienced immense growth over the past few years and we couldn't be prouder to elevate our omnichannel retail strategy by selling our products in Walmart stores nationwide," said Jack Haldrup, Founder and CEO at Dr. Squatch. "As the largest retailer in the world, Walmart is uniquely positioned to help us achieve our goals of continued growth and empowering men to lead healthier and happier lives."

"Over the past year, our customers have expressed a need for more natural personal care products as part of a heightened focus on self-care," said Shawn Townzen, Vice President Merchandising, Personal Care at Walmart. "As we look to provide Walmart shoppers with more options to meet their needs, we are thrilled to be the first retailer to carry a full array of Dr. Squatch products in our stores."

All Dr. Squatch products are made from natural ingredients and are free from harsh chemicals and synthetic ingredients. At more than 1,600 Walmart stores, consumers are now able to purchase:

The brand's best-selling bar soaps in scents like Pine Tar, Fresh Falls, Wood Barrel Bourbon and Cedar Citrus

Soap Gripper shower booster that helps extend the life of your soap

Shampoo and conditioner in Pine Tar and Fresh Falls scents

About Dr. Squatch Soap Company

Dr. Squatch, a natural men's soap and personal care company, is one of the fastest-growing natural personal care companies in the country with approximately $100 million in sales in 2020. Dr. Squatch's hero products include natural cold process bar soap, deodorant, hair care and toothpaste. Dr. Squatch wants all men to "Feel Like a Man, Smell Like a Champion" with their natural, high-performance products that are made in the USA. https://drsquatch.com .

