G5 Entertainment releases new match-3 puzzle game Jewels of Orient in Canada

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G5 Entertainment announces the release of its new free-to-play match-3 puzzle game, Jewels of Orient, currently only available in the Google Play Store and limited to Canada. The gradual rollout across all other countries and platforms to follow soon.

With the company focused on new generation games, Jewels of Orient is a new addition to the Jewels family of games. In this match-3 puzzle game, players journey into a captivating adventure full of genies and gems as they quest to renovate and rebuild the once thriving empire. While players enjoy casual and relaxing gameplay, they can be inspired by the stunning scenery and enchanting architecture.

As with all new G5 games, Jewels of Orient has G5 Friends network built-in, making it possible to play with friends.

