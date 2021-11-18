Game Faces On. Production Underway on LETTERKENNY Spin-off Series SHORESY

– Created and written by Jared Keeso who also stars in the all-new six-episode hockey comedy –

– Executive Producer Jacob Tierney set to direct and LETTERKENNY's Kaniehtiio Horn is consulting producer –

– For New Metric Media, LETTERKENNY's Mark Montefiore is executive producer -

– Debut season of SHORESY streams Spring 2022 in English and French –

SUDBURY, ON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Crave, in association with New Metric Media, WildBrain, and Play Fun Games, announced today that production is underway in Sudbury on the all-new original series, SHORESY. The first official spin-off of international sensation, LETTERKENNY, the six-episode, half-hour hockey comedy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favourite character, Shoresy, join a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury on a quest to never, ever lose again. The puck drops on Season 1 of SHORESY Spring 2022, streaming exclusively on Crave.

"Bawdy but brilliant, there's at least 69 reasons why SHORESY will score with fans," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "As Crave's first original series continues to gain devotees all over the world, we're so excited to head into another era in the expanding LETTERKENNY universe. We continue to be inspired by and so proud of Jared, Jacob, and our top shelf production partners, New Metric Media."

"We're delighted to be teaming up again with our partners Bell Media. Letterkenny has amassed an incredible following of highly engaged fans and we're thrilled to embark on what is sure to be another obscenely funny series in Shoresy," commented Mark Montefiore, President, New Metric Media. "Set in the great City of Sudbury, Shoresy will bring new characters/faces and stories but with the same witty banter and impeccable delivery as the original."

To view full press release, click here.

View original content:

SOURCE Crave