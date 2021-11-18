InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Knife for Chopping (LGI-3037)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved knife for chopping vegetables and other foods," said an inventor, from Flushing, N.Y., "so I invented the NONE STICK KNIFE. My design provides a clean and smooth cut every time."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an efficient way to chop vegetables and other foods. In doing so, it prevents the food items from sticking to the blade. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates frustrations. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-3037, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp