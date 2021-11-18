John R. Buran Re-Elected Chairman Of The Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY) announced today that John R. Buran has been re-elected by its Board of Directors (Board) to serve as the Board's chairman for a two-year term that will commence on January 1, 2022. Mr. Buran, who is president, CEO and a director of both FHLBNY member Flushing Bank and Flushing Bank's holding company, Flushing Financial Corporation, has served on the FHLBNY's Board as a Member Director since December 1, 2010. He has been the Board's chairman since January 1, 2018.

"Over the past two years, the FHLBNY has played an important role in the stability and recovery of our region, working with our more than 320 members to get funding and grant dollars flowing through the communities we all serve," said Mr. Buran. "The Board has played a key role in these efforts as we all work together to support the FHLBNY's mission. I am honored to continue to serve as chairman of the Board of this vital cooperative, and I thank my fellow Directors for their continued trust in me. I look forward to working with the Board and management to ensure the FHLBNY remains a reliable partner to our members."

"John's leadership and steady hand continue to serve our cooperative well, especially amid such a challenging operating environment," said José R. González, president and CEO of the FHLBNY. "Throughout this difficult period, our entire Board has remained active and engaged, strengthening our cooperative through its guidance and expertise. We are fortunate to have such a talented group of Directors working together and with management in support of our mission to advance housing opportunity and community development."

Mr. Buran is director, president and CEO of Flushing Financial Corporation, the holding company for FHLBNY member Flushing Bank, and of Flushing Bank. He joined the holding company and the bank in 2001 as Chief Operating Officer and he became a director of these entities in 2003. In 2005, he was named president and Chief Executive Officer of both entities. Mr. Buran's career in the banking industry began with Citibank in 1977 where he held a variety of senior management positions. Mr. Buran is past chairman and current Board member of the New York Bankers Association. Mr. Buran also serves on the Advisory Board and is a former Board President of Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City.

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks. As of September 30, 2021, the FHLBNY serves 321 financial institutions in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Federal Home Loan Banks support the efforts of local members to help provide financing for America's homebuyers.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

