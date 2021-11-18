Würth Additive Group Signs Agreement To Globally Distribute Rapid Shape 3D Printers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth Additive Group, a Würth Industry North America company and the leader in physical and digital inventory, announced today that it has signed a global agreement with Rapid Shape GmbH, the leading technology company in the field of generative rapid prototyping and rapid manufacturing systems. The agreement expands the group's suite of 3D printing technology offerings, introducing the first resin 3D printer with automated functions to allow lights-out manufacturing processes and supply users with medical precision on an industrial scale. Together, they have created a turnkey industrial-ready solution with Würth special edition i30 and i50 models.

The agreement broadens the Additive Group's ability to support production-level additive manufacturing through Rapid Shape's automated functions, including a proprietary Automatic Separation Module, a sharp katana-like blade, that enables direct cutting removal of the printed parts and automatic subsequent part processing. The same reliability, precision, and autonomous production capabilities that the medical field is benefitting from and demands are now available to our industrial customers in their own production facilities.

"Rapid Shape's platform combines sophisticated workflows that allow it to keep up with the industrial demands of our customers," said AJ Strandquist, chief executive officer of Würth Additive Group. "They are a perfect fit to support everyday c-parts with their inline system capable of producing hundreds of thousands of parts a year. We are excited to bring this technology to our suppliers and customers to help produce their parts in new ways."

"The partnership between Würth Additive Group and Rapid Shape is an exceptional example of the entrepreneurial spirit of the Würth Group," said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America, "Since its inception in 2020, the Additive Group has continuously pushed to grow and offer new and innovative additive services to our customers. Rapid Shapes impressive product line and capabilities make it an ideal expansion of our offerings."

"Some competitors don't like highlighting their full workflow because it can be inefficient," says Andreas Schultheiss, chief executive officer of Rapid Shape GmbH. "By integrating a variety of smart systems, we increase production capacity, decrease human handling, and bring user safety to the forefront in resin production. We are thrilled to introduce this technology to Würth Additive Group customers around the world."

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1 billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest fastener distribution company. As a part of the Würth Group, founded in 1945, WINA is a privately held, family-owned business that believes collaboration and partnerships make better business. They have strategically aligned market divisions: Industrial, MRO/Safety/Metalworking, Construction, and Specialty Markets, consisting of 100 locations across North America that allow industries to have better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. As industry solution drivers, WINA works together onsite by offering products and services such as 3D printing and additive services, digital Kanban, construction services, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. With over 420,000 parts in their international supply chain, WINA provides each customer with not only an extensive global reach but also a local feel from deep investment in its network of North American locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For more information on Würth Industry North America, visit wurthindustry.com and find Würth Industry North America on LinkedIn, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Würth Industry North America key facts:

100+ locations across North America , Mexico , and Brazil

More than 2,300 employees

More than 420,000 standard parts

Part of the Würth Group, $15B+, which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 80,000 employees

About Würth Additive Group

Wurth Additive Group, led by CEO AJ Strandquist, launched in April 2021 to provide expanded industrial 3D printing products and services, including financing and rental options. Würth Industry North America began providing additive solutions to customers in late 2017 with rapid prototyping and printing production tools. It now offers complete digital Kanban solutions by integrating 3D printing technology in its existing vendor-managed inventory programs. The group aims to streamline customers' supply chain and increase adaptability through additive manufacturing and digital inventory. For more information on Würth Additive Group, visit shop.wurthindustry.com and find Würth Additive Group on Instagram.

About Rapid Shape

Rapid Shape is a German company that specializes in the development and manufacture of high-end systems for additive printing. Rapid Shape has positioned itself as one of this industry's leaders through proprietary technology that has set new standards in speed, reliability and precision. Rapid Shape provides solutions for industrial, dental, hearing aid and jewellery markets. Precision, quality, and cooperation with sales, material and technology partners distinguishes this company from its competitors. For further information about Rapid Shapes 3D-printers please visit www.rapidshape.de.

