David Wu, CEO of stroke rehabilitation robotics company, Motus Nova, receives the SIBF Allan J. McDonald International Entrepreneur Award

TUSCON, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motus Nova's CEO, David Wu, was presented the Allan J. McDonald International Entrepreneur Award for 2021. In Tucson, Arizona at the Society of International Business Fellows (SIBF) annual conference. Established by the Class of 1987 to commemorate Allan J. McDonald's international entrepreneurial accomplishments and support of SIBF, the award is presented annually to a Fellow demonstrating outstanding international entrepreneurial effort during the previous year. The impressive list of previous winners includes global business executives such as Billy Harbert, President/CEO of a construction firm building embassies and consulate compounds in cities worldwide— Dubai, Karachi, London and Helsinki, to name but a few; Mark Davis, chairman and Marty Davis, president/CEO, representing two generations of one of North America's largest dairy businesses, boasting a 50-year Kraft Foods partnership; and Tom O'Hanlan, a CEO and inventor who developed a communication adapter used in locating the Titanic and repairing the Hubble Space Telescope.

David Wu is an entrepreneur with over 10 years of technology, engineering, and commercialization experience. In 2013, Wu founded Motus Nova, a healthcare technology company utilizing robotics and artificial intelligence algorithms to deliver personalized neurologic rehabilitation to thousands of stroke survivors in the comfort and convenience of their own home. The Motus Hand and Foot are now used in about 200 clinics and hospitals and thousands of homes across the country. Winner of the Emory Tech Entrepreneur of the Year Award and Georgia's Most Innovative Tech Company, Motus Nova's goal is to close the gap in treatment access by bringing robotics directly into the homes of stroke survivors, allowing them to take charge of their own recovery at up to five times faster and at a fraction of the cost of conventional therapy.

When asked about being awarded the SIBF, Wu stated, " I want to thank the SIBF community for their support and recognition. It is an honor to receive this award from a group of such highly successful and brilliant individuals. I also want to thank the entire team at Motus Nova for their dedication and hard work in our mission to make high quality physical rehabilitation available to every home."

About Motus Nova LLC

Motus Nova, Latin for "Movement Anew", was established in 2013 with the aim of making healthcare robotics more accessible for people. Today our devices are used in over 200 clinics and hospitals around the United States. We seek to close the gap in treatment access by placing our robotic devices powered by advanced AI directly in the home for superior clinic-quality telemedicine. The Motus Hand and The Motus Foot are available on demand, allowing our users to take charge of their own recovery at up to five times faster and a fraction of the cost of conventional stroke therapy.

