Kia America Delivers The Future At The Los Angeles Auto Show Iconic New Year's Eve 2022 Numerals Powered by the All-Electric Kia EV6 on Display at the Los Angeles Convention Center, November 19-28, Before Heading to Times Square

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is once again delivering the future – today. Now through November 28, Kia will present the iconic 2022 New Year's Eve Numerals at the Los Angeles Auto Show where attendees can take the perfect selfie and get a closer look at the seven-foot tall, 1,130-pound numerals that will light up at midnight atop Jamestown's and New Tradition's One Times Square on New Year's Eve and remain there throughout the 2022 year. But in a surprising twist at the show, some of the most recognizable numerals in the world will be energized by an all-new, all-electric Kia EV6 to highlight that this is Kia's first dedicated electric vehicle that can also act as a power source on wheels.

Kia America delivers the future at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

At the conclusion of the auto show, the 2022 Numerals will be hitched to an award-winning Kia Telluride SUV – and flanked by an all-electric Kia EV6 – for a cross journey through 18 states before arriving in New York City's Times Square on December 20.

"We are thrilled to be delivering the Times Square New Year's Eve Numerals to their home at One Times Square to celebrate the coming of 2022," said Russell Wager, vice president of marketing, Kia America. "During the cross-country trip to New York, we'll be celebrating all the big and small things that make America great and spread some holiday cheer as well."

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia Motors America