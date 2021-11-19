Nation's Mayors Praise House Passage of Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act, which includes historic investments in major priorities of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, such as climate action, affordable housing, child care, and education. In response to the House vote, USCM President Dayton (OH) Mayor Nan Whaley released the following statement:

U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors)

"We commend the U.S. House of Representatives for advancing these investments in American cities and families. This bill is a national commitment to put families first. America rises and falls with its people, and this legislation affirms that after this pandemic, we will not allow children, working women, seniors, families, or communities to fall so far behind again. We will pull ahead together, expanding education to our youngest children, helping families with child care, making health care more accessible and affordable, providing affordable housing, and securing future generations by fighting climate change. We now urge the U.S. Senate to act swiftly, fight for these important family priorities, and get legislation to the president's desk for his signature, so cities can do even more to help people build back better."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors