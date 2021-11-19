Serve Robotics Appoints Former GoPro VP Euan Abraham to Lead Vehicle Development Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced that Euan Abraham is joining the company as its Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, effective January 2022. Formerly a senior leader at Apple and GoPro, Euan will guide ongoing development of Serve's sustainable, self-driving robots, which autonomously navigate sidewalks and travel intelligently alongside people.

Euan Abraham

Euan Abraham is a leader in hardware design who brings over two decades of experience driving the commercial success of a range of category-defining products from smart locks to drones to desktop computers. His senior executive experience includes serving as:

Senior Vice President of Product Design Engineering at Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), leading the company's global engineering and product development teams and overseeing its research and development roadmap across products.

Vice President of Hardware Engineering at GoPro, where he led development of the company's next-generation Karma drone, as well as its camera and accessory products.

Head of Mechanical Engineering at Otto LLC, where he created and led a new product development team and helped build out the company's manufacturing supply chain.

Senior Product Design Engineer at Apple, Inc., where he helped design and develop multiple Apple product lines, including iMac, Portables and accessories. Euan is a named inventor on patents relating to the Macbook Pro Touch Bar, scissor keyboard, iMac, and numerous other Apple products.

"Euan is one of the most highly accomplished hardware leaders in the industry and the right person to drive development of the next generation of Serve's award-winning robot," said Serve Robotics co-founder and CEO, Dr. Ali Kashani. "Euan's appointment and other recent additions to our executive team will accelerate Serve's progress on our path to commercial scale, bringing contactless, self-driving delivery to more cities in the coming months and years."

"I am excited to be joining the Serve team," said Euan Abraham. "Ali has assembled the best and brightest in robotics to create mobility robots that are a generation ahead of the market and at the cutting edge of engineering and design. I look forward to helping the team extend Serve's leadership in product design, safety and reliability."

To learn more about Serve Robotics visit ServeRobotics.com.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics is shaping the future of sustainable, self-driving delivery. The company designs, develops and operates zero-emissions rovers that serve people in public spaces, starting with food delivery. Founded in 2017 as the robotics division of Postmates, Serve set out to build a robotic delivery experience that delights customers, improves reliability for merchants, and reduces vehicle emissions to zero. Four years later, the company's self-driving rovers have successfully completed tens of thousands of contactless deliveries in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Spun off as an independent company in February 2021, Serve is backed by Uber and other world-class investors. Serve has several established commercial partnerships and continues to expand its partner platform. Find out more at www.serverobotics.com, follow us on social media via Twitter and Instagram, or apply to join our team on LinkedIn.

More Information

Aduke Thelwell

Head of Communications

Serve Robotics

aduke.thelwell@serverobotics.com

347.464.8510

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Serve Robotics Inc.