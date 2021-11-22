InventHelp Inventor Develops New Toy/Playset to Encourage Imaginative Play (CCT-4412)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a customizable playset to provide added fun for children when playing with toy cars," said an inventor, from Franklin, Ohio, "so I invented ADDISON'S GAS STATION. My design promotes creative and imaginative play and it could help children develop fine motor skills."

The invention provides a new playset for children who enjoy playing with small toy cars. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional playsets and toys. As a result, it enhances fun and entertainment and it could encourage imaginative play. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for children, day care centers, schools, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4412, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

