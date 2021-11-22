Pandora Celebrates the Season With More Holiday Stations Than Ever Before More than 60 dedicated holiday stations spanning genres, decades and moods

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandora is celebrating the season with more holiday stations than ever before! Pandora's dozens of festive stations -- more than 60 this year -- span genres, decades and moods, ensuring all listeners will find something to soundtrack all of their holiday happenings -- from Thanksgiving to Hanukkah to Christmas to Kwanzaa.

Pandora has invited Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas, Pentatonix and more to share their favorite holiday songs and traditions in exclusive Artist Takeover Modes on Today's Christmas , Hipster Holidays , Holiday Hits , and Today's Gospel Hits . Pandora's Country Christmas station has gathered holiday stories and songs from Tim McGraw, Brett Eldridge, Darius Rucker, Lady A, Mickey Guyton, Josh Turner, and others for a very special Mode called The Pop Up: A Country Holiday. These guest DJ-style Modes will appear throughout November and December and offer a glimpse into how these artists are celebrating this year.

Pandora's new holiday stations include three that have been curated by its listeners. Holiday Thumb 100 (made up of songs from all eras), Holiday Thumb 100: Traditional (featuring pre-1980 tracks), and Holiday Thumb 100: Modern (comprised of songs 1980-present) are programmed with the 100 songs that have earned the most thumbs ups from Pandora listeners. Pandora curators also pick their ultimate holiday tunes on the brand new Handpicked 100: Merry Shuffle station.

Heavy metal fans have a brand new station to rock out to this holiday season. Yuletide Slay Ride features the best festive metal and hard rock. With tracks from Alice Cooper, AC/DC, Lemmy, Twisted Sister, Skid Row, Girlschool, GWAR and dozens of others, this station rocks the holidays hard. Kwanzaa Celebration also makes its official debut as a station this year. And, Pandora listeners can travel back in time with 2000s Christmas , 90s Christmas (new this year), 80s Christmas , and 70s Christmas (new this year) stations.

Pandora's flagship Christmas station has added more Modes this year, allowing listeners to fine-tune the station to hear even more of what they want at the moment. These Modes can be selected while listening to Christmas Radio on the Pandora app: Holiday Top Thumb 100 (also its own station), Acoustic Holiday, Christmas Present, Christmas Past, Grandma's Favorites, Peaceful Instrumentals, Mistletoe Duets, and Christmas Ensemble.

Additionally, Pandora has a selection of stations to set the mood for whatever you are doing this holiday season: Holiday Cooking , Holiday Cleaning , Holiday Travel , Holiday Workout , and more!

Pandora's Holiday Stations 2021:

Thanksgiving Day

Friendsgiving

Thanksgiving Country

Swingin' Thanksgiving

Holiday Top Thumb 100

Holiday Top Thumb 100: Traditional

Holiday Top Thumb 100: Modern

Handpicked 100: Merry Shuffle

Holiday Hits

Today's Christmas

Christmas

Christmas Traditional

New Holiday

2000s Christmas

90s Christmas

80s Christmas

70s Christmas

Chill Holiday

Folk Holidays

Oldies Christmas

Rockin' Holidays

Yuletide Slay Ride

Hipster Holidays

Christmas Rappin'

Soulful Holidays

Americana Christmas

Country Christmas

Classical Christmas

Navidad Latina

Navidad Mexicana

Navidad Tropical

Navidad Colombiana

Navidad Boricua

Family Christmas

Kids Christmas

Bluegrass Christmas

Caribbean Christmas

Celtic Holidays

Christian Contemporary Holidays

Christmas Blues

Christmas Choral Classics

Classic Country Christmas

Gospel Christmas

Hollywood Holiday Soundtracks

Jazz Holidays

New CCM Christmas

R&B and Pop Holidays

R&B Holiday

Reggae Christmas

Smooth Jazz Christmas

Tropical Holidays

Villancicos De Navidad

Swingin' Christmas

Holiday Cooking

Holiday Cleaning

Holiday Travel

Holiday Workout

Peaceful Holidays

Holiday Instrumentals

Dreamy Snow Day

Kwanzaa Celebration

Hanukkah

Hipster Hanukkah

Hanukkah for Kids

