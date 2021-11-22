PTC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that management will participate in the following virtual conferences this fall.

What: Nasdaq 43rd Investor Conference When: Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at 8:30am ET



What: Barclays Global TMT Conference When: Tuesday, December 8th, 2021 at 8:35am ET







PTC will host an investor meeting on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 from 10:00am to 1:00pm (ET) via webcast at which senior management will discuss PTC's outlook. The meeting will include a question and answer session.





What: PTC FY22 Investor Day When: Wednesday, December15th, 2021 at 10am ET Webcast: Register HERE





To view the webcast and replay for conferences please use the link below.

Please note that statements made at each conference are as of the date of the respective conference and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived calls. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent report on Form 10-K.

The Investor Day meeting will include management's discussion of PTC's business and outlook, which may include material projections and other forward-looking statements regarding PTC's strategy and financial model, anticipated financial results and growth, the development of PTC's products and markets, and other future events. Please note that statements made in the meeting will be as of the date of the meeting and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made or the archived presentation. In addition, any forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent report on Form 10-K.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

PTC Investor Relations Contact

Matt Shimao

mshimao@ptc.com

investor@ptc.com

Emily Walt

investor@ptc.com

ewalt@ptc.com

