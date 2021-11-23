CGI accelerates training for sought-after tech skills for employees across its U.S. IT centers

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced the launch of its new U.S. IT Center Academy for recent hires that will enhance in-demand skills among new CGI employees, strengthen delivery capabilities across the company's U.S.-based IT centers, and continue to accelerate job creation through existing partnerships with local communities.

CGI launches new U.S. IT Center Academy for recent hires

With a concentration on early career professionals, CGI will hire and train an initial 1,000 new employees over the next 18 months. Technical training tracks will focus on building workforce capabilities in sought-after disciplines including JAVA programming, cloud, data engineering, IT apprenticeships and platforms such as Salesforce, ServiceNow and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

The training program launched in October 2021 at CGI's U.S. IT centers in Belton, TX, Lafayette, LA and Knoxville, TN, and features trainee assignments to internal project teams, additional industry training in areas such as financial services and government ERP, targeted training on enterprise software development best practices, and real-world scenarios and development tasks. The program is expected to expand into CGI's other U.S. IT centers in Lebanon, VA. Waterville, ME, Wausau, WI, and Troy, AL.

"We remain committed to an enduring investment in our U.S. workforce that supports commercial, state and federal government clients," said William LaBar, Vice-President of CGI's U.S. IT centers network. "Accelerated training will help ensure that our centers continue to create effective domestic platforms for innovation and business transformation on behalf of our clients in the U.S. and worldwide."

Our U.S. IT centers are a force multiplier for the positive impact our employees seek for their careers.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 80,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

