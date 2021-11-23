InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Rest Area for Babies (HLW-2349)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We live in Florida and needed a safe sleep canopy for our baby to use at the beach," said an inventor, from Micanopy, Fla., "so I invented the NAP POD. My design is easy to set up and it packs away small for storage or travel. It also reduces heat and sunlight and it blocks insects."

The invention provides a portable outdoor rest/play area for babies and toddlers. In doing so, it ensures that the baby is cool and protected against the sun, heat and bugs. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it can be used at the beach, park or other outdoor area. The invention features an ergonomic, simple, lightweight and durable design that is easy to assemble, use, transport and clean so it is ideal for parents with babies and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

