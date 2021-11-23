VineBrook Homes Announces Partnership With Operation Hope

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VineBrook Homes is joining Operation Hope to provide its residents in cities across the U.S. with resources and programs to help achieve financial freedom. Operation HOPE will provide VineBrook residents various workshops with heavy focus on credit, money management, and financial literacy. Access to certified financial wellbeing coaches, money management workshops, lunch-and-learn sessions, and webinars are all part of the program's success. The ultimate goal is to help residents attain financial freedom through improvements in FICO score, budgeting, debt management and long-term savings. The comprehensive program is designed to empower individuals and families with the resources they need to eventually become homeowners.

"Operation HOPE is on a mission to serve as many people as possible by providing the resources they need to attain financial freedom. This partnership with VineBrook Homes is special because we know that one of the best places to meet them is at home," said John Hope Bryant, Founder and CEO of Operation HOPE. "Together, we are equipping residents with a strong financial foundation to build generational wealth."

"With a focus on truly affordable single family homes, VineBrook takes great pride in contributing to housing security within our communities. We are committed to expanding access to single family home living across the US, and to providing our residents additional tools and resources to accomplish their goals," said Ryan McGarry, Chief Operating Officer of VineBrook Homes. "The partnership with Operation HOPE will add to our menu of resident benefits, supporting our mission and residents with a national leader in financial literacy coaching."

About VineBrook Homes, LLC

VineBrook Homes is an internally managed real estate company specializing in acquiring, renovating and leasing single family homes. Unlike other providers, VineBrook takes a different approach in the growing Single Family Rental Home industry, focusing on affordability and value for our residents. Since our commencement in 2007, we have quickly become one of the largest providers of quality homes with a variety of housing options offered.

Our highly trained and experienced staff is dedicated to providing the best experience to our current and future residents, while demonstrating a commitment to being a good citizen in our communities. Our core values of hard work, integrity, communication and execution have helped build a recognized brand known for quality and long-term resident satisfaction.

We are proud to provide the many benefits of single family home living in great neighborhoods, with ample space, storage, yards, privacy, security and professional management at a reasonable price. Most importantly, our success in the Single Family Rental Home business would be nothing if it weren't for our fantastic residents, and we work every day to provide the best service possible in reacting to their needs. For more information, please visit www.VineBrookHomes.com.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through our community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: www.OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

