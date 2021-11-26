Safemoon CTO Joins The Nobility Token Project

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone familiar with Esports should know the name of NobleGG, the brains behind the exciting new crypto project called Nobility. This project was created with one main goal in mind – to remove all the current limitations within the esports gaming industry with its innovative tokenomics and smart contract capabilities, allowing the Nobility ecosystem to provide a much fairer and tenable revenue system for viewers and content creators to take part in and be rewarded by through Community Tournaments, Giveaways and more!

Passive income with Nobility

Binance pegged USD (BUSD) is paid out to all holders of at least 200,000 Nobility Tokens which is facilitated through a 7% tax on all transactions, this is then redistributed by weight to all qualifying holders and these reflections can be claimed through the Nobility website at any time. In total Nobility has paid out over $4,000,000 in total to their holders which is more than any other reflections token, you can see a breakdown of how the reflections work in the table below.

The Nobility project is proud to announce their newest Core Team Member Hank Wyatt who will now be responsible for advising and overseeing the Development Team. He will be supported by a solid team of entrepreneurs, marketing experts, software developers and Crypto Gurus and together they will be working towards making the Nobility vision a true reality.

The features and functionality of Nobility encourage the organic growth of a long-term ecosystem built on real use-cases that tie the crypto and esports worlds together for the first time, the loyal community behind this project is increasing at a rapid pace and Nobility is most certainly one to keep a close eye on! You can do so using the links below.

