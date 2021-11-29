Higher pay across the board is designed to compete in the tight labor market, attract and retain top talent, and recognize team members for working through a difficult year.

Lifespace Communities Invests $17 Million to Increase Pay for Team Members Higher pay across the board is designed to compete in the tight labor market, attract and retain top talent, and recognize team members for working through a difficult year.

DALLAS and WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifespace Communities is investing more than $17 million to increase pay for team members at its 14 continuing care retirement communities. Lifespace's more than 3,600 team members are seeing the higher wages over the next two months, with many seeing double-digit percent pay increases.

Lifespace is investing $17 million to increase pay for team members at its 14 continuing care retirement communities.

The senior living industry is in the midst of a historic staffing crisis. According to a survey from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), 77% of continuing care providers said their overall workforce situation has gotten "much worse" or "somewhat worse" since earlier this year.

Lifespace, like many senior living providers, is actively working to attract and retain qualified team members. The not-for-profit organization is proactively addressing its team member compensation to bolster retention, a key component to exceeding expectations in its resident experience.

"We are committed to listening to and acting on feedback from our team members and residents as a critical step in becoming world-class," said Lifespace President and CEO Jesse Jantzen. "A common theme from our listening strategy was the need for a more competitive pay structure, and we responded. In partnership with our residents, we are providing an enhanced compensation and benefits structure to make Lifespace an even better place to work and live."

To address the primary concern around competitive wages, Lifespace's Chief People Officer Nikki Kresse kicked off a plan to address pay for all team members, accelerating increases for staff who interact and support residents as a priority.

"These wage increases touch every team member, from our nurses to housekeepers to culinary servers," Kresse said. "We want to remain competitive, keep our workers happy, and recognize them for their dedication and hard work. Our increased pay ranges will also allow us to be more competitive in the market, and attract and retain top talent."

About Lifespace Communities

Lifespace Communities, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, with a regional office in Dallas, is a not-for-profit organization proudly serving older adults for more than 40 years. Founded in 1976, Lifespace Communities has grown to own and operate 14 continuing care retirement communities in seven states, serving more than 4,700 residents and employing more than 3,600 team members. For more information about Lifespace and its communities, visit LifespaceCommunities.com.

