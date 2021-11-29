PPD Investments seeks Southwest Florida land for new multifamily home construction

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPD Investments is actively looking for land in the Southwest Florida area to build more of its signature brand of multifamily residential properties.

PPD's new development push comes on the heels of two successful projects in the area. The Crest at Bonita Springs and The Crest at Naples were recently completed and are fully leased, with the Naples project entering the PPD Investments legacy portfolio as part of a 10-year refinancing with Nationwide.

For its next wave of multifamily projects, PPD is again canvassing Bonita Springs — specifically Bonita Beach Road — and Naples. In addition, PPD is extending its search further along the coast, from Sarasota to Tampa.

"We want long-term properties that we can add to the PPD Investments legacy portfolio," PPD Investments founder Pablo Diego said. "These properties will not be traded."

PPD's pipeline for 2021-22 includes Georgia properties in Acworth, Canton, Duluth, Lawrenceville and McDonough, and another in Chattanooga, Tenn. Combined, the properties house 1,500 units.

PPD Investments, based in Atlanta, specializes in multifamily real estate and service-related industries across the Southeast. With decades of combined experience, PPD Investments has invested in assets worth more than $2 billion since its founding in the early 1990s. For more information, visit www.ppdholdings.com

