The Green Organic Dutchman Announces Amendment to Credit Agreement

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (USOTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has agreed to amend the terms of the amended and restated credit agreement dated September 29, 2021 (the "Credit Agreement"), between The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd. (the "Borrower"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TGOD, and its Canadian lender (the "Agent").

The limit to the Company's revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") will remain at $25 million total. The Agent and the Borrower have agreed to enter into the first amendment to the Credit Agreement (the "Amendment") to, amongst other things: (i) increase the term portion of the Credit Facility from $17 million to $20 million; (ii) issue the Warrants (as defined below) to the Agent and certain affiliates of the Agent; (iii) update certain covenants set forth in the Credit Agreement; and (iv) permit the Borrower to terminate the Credit Agreement without the Agent's consent upon 90 days written notice, subject to payment of all outstanding amounts accrued under the Credit Agreement. All other terms of the Credit Facility will remain the same as before, including the maturity date of June 30, 2023.

As consideration for the Amendment, the Company has issued a total of 3,000,000 warrants (the "Warrants") to the Agent and certain affiliates of the Agent. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 60 months from the issue date at a price of $0.14 per Warrant Share.

"This amendment to the Credit Agreement is an important step for the Company as it provides a significant improvement on our working capital position into 2022 as we continue to grow the business and move towards profitability," said Sean Bovingdon, CEO and Interim CFO at TGOD.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a sustainable, global cannabis company with a focus on innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, TGOD serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including The Green Organic Dutchman, Highly Dutch Organics, Ripple by TGOD and Cruuzy brands, and the medical markets in Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Germany. All cannabis utilized in products for The Green Organic Dutchman and Highly Dutch Organics brands is grown through a certified organic process, which includes living soil, filtered rainwater, sunlight, and natural inputs. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe.

TGOD's Common Shares and Warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the CSE under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

